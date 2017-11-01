Nathan Congleton/NBC
We're three months away from the start of the 2018 Winter Olympic Games!
And with only 100 days left until opening ceremonies take place in Pyeongchang, South Korea, we're getting our first look at the U.S. team's uniforms. Ralph Lauren, the brand designing the wardrobe for the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic teams for the sixth time, unveiled their closing ceremony uniforms on the Today show Wednesday.
"Introducing the #TeamUSA Closing Ceremony uniforms for the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018, unveiled on the @TODAYshow," the Ralph Lauren Twitter account shared Wednesday along with a photo of Olympians Gus Kenworthy, Alex Shibutani, Maia Shibutani and Jamie Anderson wearing the uniforms.
The picture above shows the group wearing the patriotic red, white and blue uniforms. A white water-repellent jacket with an American flag on the jacket's sleeve. Underneath the jackets, the athletes will wear a red, white and blue sweater.
The athletes will also be sporting double-fleece blue plants along with mittens and a hat to keep warm and boots with matching red laces.
If you want to purchase the Ralph Lauren Team USA Collection, the items will be available online at RalphLauren.com and TeamUSAShop.com as well as in select Ralph Lauren and Polo Ralph Lauren stores starting in December.
The closing ceremony for the 2018 Olympic Winter Games will take place on Feb. 25!