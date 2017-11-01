We're three months away from the start of the 2018 Winter Olympic Games!

And with only 100 days left until opening ceremonies take place in Pyeongchang, South Korea, we're getting our first look at the U.S. team's uniforms. Ralph Lauren, the brand designing the wardrobe for the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic teams for the sixth time, unveiled their closing ceremony uniforms on the Today show Wednesday.

"Introducing the #TeamUSA Closing Ceremony uniforms for the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018, unveiled on the @TODAYshow," the Ralph Lauren Twitter account shared Wednesday along with a photo of Olympians Gus Kenworthy, Alex Shibutani, Maia Shibutani and Jamie Anderson wearing the uniforms.