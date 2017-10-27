Basically, that was the rub for everybody. Enough people publicly talked or joked about Weinstein's reputation for it to be one of those so-called "open secrets," but it wasn't the Clooneys and Streeps and Tarantinos and Damons and Pitts of the world. So long as business as usual was carrying on, so would Weinstein.

"I was expected to keep the secret," Paltrow told the Times.

By being involved in Weinstein Company projects, Pitt didn't do anything that Paltrow, who went on to win an Oscar for Shakespeare in Love in 1999 and star in Proof in 2005 (both Miramax productions), didn't do. Ashley Judd also says that she worked with Weinstein on two other occasions without incident after he allegedly harassed her 20 years ago. Mira Sorvino, who told Farrow that Harvey aggressively came on to her in 1995, said that she still maintained professional contact with him for years afterward, and she remained close friends with his brother, Bob Weinstein, to this day. (Bob, who called his brother "depraved" in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, has insisted that he and the Weinstein Co. board "did not know the extent" of Harvey's actions.) Tarantino told the Times that Sorvino had told him about Weinstein's unwanted advances and attempts to touch her back when they were dating.

Weinstein simply remained too central to the Hollywood power structure for most people to avoid falling back into his orbit time and again.

"Brad wants to do Inglourious II. We all want to do it," Weinstein told GQ in 2009, trying to dispel rumors of discord on the production, namely that he wanted Tarantino to cut 40 minutes from the finished film. "And the movie hasn't even come out yet! But unfortunately I cannot give away the plot. Unless you turned into Jacqueline Bisset when she was 27 years old. Under those circumstances, I would give it away."