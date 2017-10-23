Raymond Hall/GC Images, Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto via Getty Images
Raymond Hall/GC Images, Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto via Getty Images
After nearly a year, Jason Hoppy has reached a conclusion to his most recent legal battle with ex Bethenny Frankel.
In court on Monday, he agreed to a plea deal involving an Adjournment in Contemplation of Dismissal. In accordance with the ACD, Hoppy must comply with Frankel's order of protection for six months and, if he obeys all laws, the case will be dismissed. Per Frankel's order of protection, Hoppy must stay away from her home and place of business and have no communication with the mogul.
"We are pleased but not at all surprised that the charges were dismissed. It's clear from the trajectory of this case that her claims were not substantiated or credited, and the motive was questioned. Mr. Hoppy looks forward to moving on with his life and his daughter," his attorney, Alex Spiro, said in a statement to E! News. A rep for the Real Housewives of New York City star is not commenting.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
This conclusion comes nine months after Hoppy was arrested in late January and charged with aggravated harassment in the second degree, stalking in the fourth degree and harassment in the second degree. During an arraignment in late July, he was also charged with one count of stalking in the third degree and another count of stalking in the fourth degree. In response to the newest charges, Hoppy's attorney denied the allegations to E! News and filed a motion to dismiss the stalking and harassment charges. However, the motion was dismissed by a judge in early August.
At the time of Hoppy's arrest, he allegedly sent Frankel emails and text messages and approached her at their 7-year-old daughter Bryn's school, a court public information officer confirmed to E! News.
According to the complaint Frankel filed, Hoppy approached her and her then-boyfriend at the school in late January and she also accused her ex of sending her over 160 emails and several text messages between November and January. Frankel told police he contacted her via text message and email between August and November, including one message that allegedly read, "I will continue to communicate with you as often as I see fit in hopes that you will stop regardless of any attorney you retain. Per the complaint, her attorney sent Hoppy a cease and desist letter on Nov. 22, 2016.
The former couple's relationship has been rocky since they separated in 2012 after being married for a little more than two years. Their divorce took more than three years to finalize as they fought over alimony, child custody and Frankel's New York City condo. By July 2016, Hoppy had moved out of the Tribeca home and a few weeks later, their attorneys confirmed the divorce was finished.
—Reporting by Beth Sobol