Nicholas Brendon just scored another mugshot to add to his collection.

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer star was arrested in Palm Springs on Oct. 11 following an alleged domestic dispute, arrest records obtained by E! News show. Brendon was taken into custody for violating a protective order against an unnamed girlfriend and domestic violence.

Reports indicate the incident occurred at a hotel in the Southern California desert city. Authorities claim the 46-year-old actor, who starred as Xander Harris alongside Sarah Michelle Gellar in the long-running series, violently pulled the woman's hair and arm during an argument.

This is far from the first time Brendon has found himself on the wrong side of the law in recent years.