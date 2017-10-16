The Darkest Moments in the History of Girl Groups

Even if the elephant in the room that is a member's solo aspirations doesn't exist, from day one, certain expectations are placed on girl groups. If they want to appeal to the widest possible audience, they have to be sexy—but not too sexy, or else they turn off the moms who help facilitate their young daughters' fandom and serve as the bank from which funds for concert tickets and Apple Music memberships are procured. Yet the criticism—of their looks, their weight, their outfits and maybe, sometimes, their voices–will come, no matter how much effort goes into all of those aspects of their image.

The hours are long, there are seemingly a dozen cooks in the kitchen when it comes to the writing and production of every song, and the female executives overseeing any of this are few and far between.

Cabello said on Lena Dunham's podcast in January that she felt uncomfortable being "oversexualized" both as a member of Fifth Harmony and as a solo artist.

"There's been a lot of times where people have tried to sexualize us to just get more attention," she said. "Unfortunately, sex sells. There's definitely been times where there's stuff that I have not been comfortable with and I've had to put my foot down...I feel like it's been tricky because we've had to grow into ourselves while being in front of the world and while making songs that did have a lot of sexual undertones." And while there's nothing wrong with embracing your sexuality or looking sexy, Cabello added, "I think the thing that I would say to young women is, if you're not ready for it, put your foot down."

As for making music with Fifth Harmony, she told Billboard, "We didn't write our records. We were interpreting somebody else's story. Fifth Harmony is an entity or identity outside all of us, and I don't think anybody felt individually represented by the sound—we didn't make it."

British girl group Little Mixis no stranger to being scrutinized over their wardrobe choices, the ladies having faced criticism from those who don't think their attire is appropriate for a group that has so many young girls as fans. But while they've done their best to shrug that off, the perils of fame are alive and well.