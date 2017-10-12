Jennifer Aniston Donates $1 Million to Puerto Rico Hurricane Relief Efforts

Add Jennifer Anistonto the list of celebs who are making huge efforts to help the people of Puerto Rico.

E! News has learned the actress has made a $500,000 donation to the American Red Cross' disaster relief services and also donated $500,000 to the Ricky Martin Foundation to aid survivors of Hurricane Maria, which has killed 43 of people and has left much of the Caribbean island and U.S. territory without electricity or clean drinking water.

"Jennifer Aniston U R amazing Thanx 4 donating $500k for our #PuertoRico relief fund We will never forget. U R saving lives Jenn #Allin4PR," tweeted Martin, who recently traveled to Puerto Rico with a slew of other celebs to help the hurricane victims.

"She is concerned that so much is still needed to be done for the victims of these recent hurricanes, especially Puerto Rico where there is still no power to most of the island," a source told E! News about Aniston. "She hopes this inspires others to give what they can."

In late September, Jennifer Lopez announced she is donating $1 million to hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico. Daddy Yankee has also donated the same amount.

Lopez had said at the time she hadn't heard from her family in Puerto Rico since the hurricane, then posted a video showing her uncle Tomás and aunt Adela were safe and sound

A couple of weeks ago, Nick Kroll and host Stephen Colbert launched the #PuberMe challenge and fundraising campaign to help the people of Puerto Rico and many celebrities also heeded the call. Last week, Colbert announced on his show that the campaign had reached $1 million in donations.

One of the celebs who took part in the challenge and help push the donations to the $1 million mark, Hamilton creator and actor Lin-Manuel Miranda, has been particularly active and vocal in his hurricane relief efforts.

Last week, he released a much-anticipated star-studded charity single titled "Almost Like Praying," which features the likes of Lopez,, Marc AnthonyCamila CabelloGloria EstefanFat JoeLuis FonsiJohn Leguizamo and Rita Moreno. Proceeds will go to the Hispanic Federation UNIDOS Disaster Relief Fund to help the victims of Hurricane Maria.

Earlier this week, Jimmy Fallon announced The Tonight Show had partnered with Walmart to donate $1 million to Puerto Rico hurricane relief efforts through Feeding America and the Puerto Rico Food Bank.

 

