In a statement posted on her Instagram page Thursday, Delevingne said that when she first started to work as an actress, she was working on a film and received a call from‎ Weinstein asking if she had slept with any of the women she was seen out with in the media. She has been open about her bisexuality.

"It was a very odd and uncomfortable call," Delevingne said in her statement. "I answered none of his questions and hurried off the phone but before I hung up, he said to me that If I was gay or decided to be with a woman especially in public that I'd never get the role of a straight woman or make it as an actress in Hollywood."

"A year or two later, I went to a meeting with him in the lobby of a hotel with a director about an upcoming film," she continued. "The director left the meeting and Harvey asked me to stay and chat with him. As soon as we were alone he began to brag about all the actresses he had slept with and how he had made their careers and spoke about other inappropriate things of a sexual nature. He then invited me to his room. I quickly declined and asked his assistant if my car was outside. She said it wasn't and wouldn't be for a bit and I should go to his room. At that moment I felt very powerless and scared but didn't want to act that way hoping that I was wrong about the situation."

She said that when she arrived, she was "relieved" to find another woman in the room and thought she was "safe."

"He asked us to kiss and she began some sort of advances upon his direction," she said about Weinstein. "I swiftly got up and asked him if he knew that I could sing. And I began to sing....I thought it would make the situation better....more professional....like an audition....I was so nervous. After singing I said again that I had to leave. He walked me to the door and stood in front of it and tried to kiss me on the lips. I stopped him and managed to get out of the room."