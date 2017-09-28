"It's scary how quickly the original SNL sketch caught on, and we're thrilled that Tom Hanks is back to keep the fun going," said George Cheeks, president of business operations and late night programming at NBC Entertainment and Universal Television.

Set in a small suburban town on All Hallows' Eve, the special centers on David S. Pumpkins and his skeleton sidekicks who show a young boy and his sister the true meaning of Halloween, answering none of their questions along the way.

The special also marks Moynihan's return to NBC after departing the long-running late night sketch comedy this spring to star in his own CBS comedy, Me, Myself & I. Aside from lending his vocal talents, he'll write and producer the special alongside Day and fellow sketch writer Streeter Seidell.