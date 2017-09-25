This Is Us Fan Merch to Help You Celebrate the Season 2 Premiere

Branded: This is Us Fan Merch Collage

The wait is over, people. That's right the highly anticipated season two of This Is Us is here. (By here we mean it is premiering Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.).

If you're all caught up on season one, we don't have to tell you how Jack and Rebecca are serious #couplegoals or how much we low-key wish they were our parents.

Regardless, the new season is guaranteed to be as heartwarming and tear jerking as the last, and we know you don't want to miss a single episode. And while we're talking about arguably the most popular show on TV right now, why not scoop up some fan merch to show your spirit?

From T-shirts to stickers, we've got you covered.

This Is Us

This Is Us Painting T-Shirt

This Is Us Painting T-Shirt, $20

This Is Us

Jack & Rebecca Sticker

Jack and Rebecca Pearson Flower Crown Sticker, $3

This Is Us

Believe Good Things Coffee Mug

This is Us Believe Good Things Mug, $15

This Is Us

Vintage Towel

Vintage Myron Cope's Official The Terrible Towel, $10

This Is Us

Pittsburgh Steelers Terry Bradshaw Vintage Replica Jersey

Mens Pittsburgh Steelers Terry Bradshaw Mitchell & Ness Black Retired Player Vintage Replica Jersey, $150

This Is Us

Crescen Moon Necklace

*Not the exact necklace Rebecca wears, but you get the idea. 

14K Gold Fill Crescent Moon Necklace, $48

This Is Us

Men's Steelers Beanie

Men's Pittsburgh Steelers New Era Gold Traditional Stripe Cuffed Knit Hat, $20

This Is Us

Women's Steelers Beanie

Women's Pittsburgh Steelers New Era Black Layered Up Cuffed Pom Knit Hat, $24

This Is Us

This Is Us Soundtrack

This Is Us Soundtrack (Target Exclusive), $14

This Is Us

The Big Three T-Shirt

This Is Us The Big Three T-Shirt, $20

This Is Us

Season 1 on iTunes

This Is Us Season 1, $3 per episode 

Branded: Fan Merch

Family Names T-Shirt

Pearson Family This Is Us T-Shirt, $20

This Is Us

Heart Sticker

This Is Us Heart Sticker, $4

This Is Us

Travel Mug

This Is Us Travel Mug, $25

Branded: This is Us Fan Merch

Womens T-Shirt

This Is Us Womens Fitted T-Shirt, $22

Where art thou Jack and Rebecca?

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

TAGS/ Shopping , Daily Deals , Top Stories , Life/Style , Fashion
