The wait is over, people. That's right the highly anticipated season two of This Is Us is here. (By here we mean it is premiering Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.).
If you're all caught up on season one, we don't have to tell you how Jack and Rebecca are serious #couplegoals or how much we low-key wish they were our parents.
Regardless, the new season is guaranteed to be as heartwarming and tear jerking as the last, and we know you don't want to miss a single episode. And while we're talking about arguably the most popular show on TV right now, why not scoop up some fan merch to show your spirit?
From T-shirts to stickers, we've got you covered.
Mens Pittsburgh Steelers Terry Bradshaw Mitchell & Ness Black Retired Player Vintage Replica Jersey, $150
*Not the exact necklace Rebecca wears, but you get the idea.
Men's Pittsburgh Steelers New Era Gold Traditional Stripe Cuffed Knit Hat, $20
Women's Pittsburgh Steelers New Era Black Layered Up Cuffed Pom Knit Hat, $24
This Is Us Season 1, $3 per episode
Where art thou Jack and Rebecca?
