The American Idol revamp is going a little bit country!

Country star Luke Bryan is joining Katy Perry at the American Idol judges' table, the singer confirmed on Twitter. "It's official," he wrote. Additionally, he attached a longer video of himself making the statement. Check it out below! And that's not all the news! Lionel Richie will be joining the pair, rounding out the judges panel.

Open auditions for the AI re-vamp on ABC are set to start any day now and the time was winding down to fill the highly coveted (and lucrative) judges' seats. Perry's position was nailed down in May.

As for his creds, Bryan has released five albums since 2007. The country crooner's last three albums debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Country Album charts. On Oct. 18, the "Huntin', Fishin' & Lovin' Every Day" singer will be honored on CMT's "Artists of the Year" special, along with Chris Stapleton, Florida Georgia Line, Jason Aldean, and Urban.