Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen's Romance Rewind Reminds Us How Private (and in Love) They Once Were

Rachel Bilson, Hayden Christensen

Michael Buckner/Getty Images for Torch

Say it ain't so!

That was the reaction many pop culture fans had after E! News confirmed Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen had broken up after nearly 10 years together.

"They have very different lifestyles and interests," a source explained to E! News. "Rachel is very social and likes to hang out with friends. Hayden is reclusive and off the grid. She accepted that for a long time, but sometimes it was a lot to handle."

During their decade-long romance, the couple welcomed a daughter named Briar Rose Christensen. But throughout the love story, these two tried their best to stay out of the public eye.

Sure, they attended special red carpet events such as the premiere of Jumper. And yes, they enjoyed date nights every so often at sporting events and Los Angeles restaurants.

Photos

Celebrity Couples We Admire

But unlike so many famous pairs in Hollywood, this duo kept their romance private.

"It was a gradual buildup of issues and problems," a source shared with us when explaining the breakup. "They were in agreement it was time to move on as a couple."

Instead of mourning the loss of another beloved couple, we decided to compile some of their greatest pictures together in our romance rewind gallery below.

Whether attending friend's wedding receptions or award shows together, there was something about these two that so many fans couldn't help but love.

Hayden Christensen, Rachel Bilson

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Presenting One Special Pair

Back in 2007, Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen stepped out for Spike TV's Video Game Awards at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.  

Rachel Bilson, Hayden Christensen

AP Photo/Evan Agostini

Red Carpet Pros

One year later and the pair would attend the premiere of Jumper at the Ziegfeld Theater in New York City. 

Rachel Bilson, Hayden Christensen

Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Dynamic Duo

Talk about a power couple. Both Rachel and Hayden delighted fans when they attended the Costume Institute Gala Benefit at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in 2010. 

Rachel Bilson, Hayden Christensen, Bikini

Coqueran/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

Fun in the Sun

Every couple needs a good vacation. And in 2013, these two joined friends for a relaxing getaway to Barbados. 

Hayden Christensen, Rachel Bilson

Barry Brecheisen/Invision/AP

All Dressed Up

While attending George Lucas and Mellody Hobson's wedding reception in 2013, this pair couldn't help but look madly in love.

Rachel Bilson, Hayden Christensen

Michael Buckner/Getty Images for Torch

Bon Voyage

During a trip to Cannes, France in 2013, the couple attended the Glacier Films launch party aboard the Yacht Harle.

Hayden Christensen, Rachel Bilson

Noel Vasquez/GC Images

Date Night

Forget about red carpet Hollywood-type parties. Sometimes, Rachel and Hayden just wanted to attend a Los Angeles Kings hockey game at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Rachel Bilson, Hayden Christensen

Instagram

Look of Love

While they didn't post pictures of themselves on Instagram often, when they did, it was so sweet. 

Hayden Christensen, Rachel Bilson

© JS/Sam Sharma

Lunch Date

In a rare public appearance, the famous couple stopped by Du-Par's Restaurant & Bakery in Studio City, Calif., before heading home.

Perhaps we should enjoy some old episodes of The O.C. to get over this breakup. Maybe we need to watch Anakin Skywalker in Star Wars again. 

Whatever the case may be, we're going to miss seeing these two together. 

