Dr. Terry Dubrow is out for blood!
The plastic surgeon's skills and expertise are almost unmatched, but '80s music video star and sex symbol Tawny Kitaen was still shocked when he decided to use medicinal leeches on her nipples in Thursday's midseason finale of Botched.
After undergoing six previous augmentations, the actress was ready to be done with boob implants forever. Dr. Dubrow was more than willing to give Tawny her natural breasts back, but it took a little work—and that's where the bloodsuckers came in!
Following the operation, Dr. Dubrow called upon the creepy worms to improve blood flow in Tawny's nipples during the healing process. It was totally gross, but the unusual technique was all worth it in the end.
"Now I'm back on track and I'm implant free and I feel like me," Tawny said. "I'm so elated that I can do a back handspring on a Ferrari!"
Meanwhile, Dr. Paul Nassif helped a traumatized patient named Lauren, who was completely awake during her first rhinoplasty. She remembered every cut and break throughout the disturbing experience.
But with a new doctor in charge, it was completely lights out for Lauren until she woke up with a huge improvement in her nose. "Thanks to Dr. Nassif, I have a normal tip and I'm not afraid of surgery anymore," she said.
Check out Tawny and Lauren's plastic surgery transformations in the recap video above!
