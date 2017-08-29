Kate Bosworth's Vacation Beauty Must-Haves

Kate Bosworth is living her best life.

While on her recent Indonesian getaway with director husband, Micheal Polish, the actress revealed her easy vacation beauty routine with a step-by-step tutorial on Instagram stories. Each photo included a beauty product that's both "gorgeous and each to use (which is important to me)." After seven products, her final look appears natural, accented peach and gold tones—a radiant everyday look.

Well Kate, easy beauty is important to us, too. We took note of all her favorites, so we can recreate her sun-kissed glow.