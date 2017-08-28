Game of Thrones' Final Season: Everything We Need to See Happen Before the HBO Series Signs Off for Good
If you've bought one button-up shirt, you've bought them all, right? Wrong.
It's true: Most button-up shirts are pretty self-explanatory and traditional in design. There's the crisp Peter Pan collar, the stiff cotton texture and the classic buttons neatly lined up down the front center of the shirt.
But heed this warning: Basic does not have to mean boring. For instance, you can go off-the-shoulder or try one that has a little more volume in the sleeves. From classic flannel to more avant-garde styles, these button-ups will have you feeling like your most original self.
Keep scrolling to find yours!
The Great The Easy Button Up Striped Cotton-Poplin Shirt, $285
Stella McCartney Wilson Printed Silk Crepe de Chine Shirt, $750
Rails Hunter Plaid Shirt, $148
Wardrobe refresh, here you come!
