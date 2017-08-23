Bachelorette's Rachel Lindsay Is Obsessed With These T-Shirts

Straight from Rachel Lindsay's lips to Instagram, "Will be living in my new @baddecisionadventureclub tee starting now."

A really great basic (one that fits just right, doesn't come across as sheer, goes with everything, etc.) can actually be pretty hard to find, which is why when our favorite celebs make bold statements like the above, we listen—with credit cards at the ready.

T-shirts especially can be a difficult find. The perfect tee has to hit your shoulders just right, be the ideal length, outline your frame without feeling too fitted (unless that's what you're going for), among other things.

Enter Rachel's Bad Decision Adventure Club tee that really does look good on everyone and, as a bonus, is sustainably-made. (Sizing is unisex, so when we say it looks good on everyone we're not kidding).

And the reality star didn't just show love for the tee once, she wore it again for a day in LA and then headed to Disneyland in the tank top version you see below.

Because you can never have too many basics, shop the below picks for tees with a similar cool factor.

ESC: Unisex T-Shirts

Bad Decision Adventure Club

The Jameson Tee, $120

ESC: Unisex T-Shirts

IRO

Rylan Linen T-shirt, Was: $150, Now: $68

ESC: Unisex T-Shirts

H&M

Jersey Top, $10

ESC: Unisex T-Shirts

Alexander Wang

Stretch-Jersey T-shirt, Was: $125, Now: $57

ESC: Unisex T-Shirts

TOTÊME

Amsterdam Stretch-Jersey T-shirt, Was: $210, Now: $84

ESC: Unisex T-Shirts

Helmut Lang

Cotton and Cashmere-Blend T-shirt, Was: $160, Now: $88

ESC: Unisex T-Shirts

Adidas Originals

California T-Shirt, $30

ESC: Unisex T-Shirts

Alyx

Love Chaos Print T-Shirt, $151

ESC: Unisex T-Shirts

Alberta Ferretti

Monday Embroidered T-Shirt, $225

ESC: Unisex T-Shirts

Ivy Park

Embossed Logo Oversized T-Shirt, $40

Cop Rachel's style!

And stock up.

