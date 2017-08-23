Inside the Biggest MTV VMA Controversies Over the Years

The MTV Video Music Awards are known for their shocking moments. One of the most shocking ones involved a pop princess with a foam finger.
Many people were likely unable to look at one the same again shortly after watching Miley Cyrus' performance at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards. At the time, the singer was starting to showcase a sexier, edgier persona following years of being known as Hannah Montana. After putting on a raunchy display onstage, during which she twerked against co-performer Robin Thicke while wearing a foam finger, there was no doubt Hannah Montana was gone.
"For me, I wouldn't change a thing," Robin told E! News. "Miley and I had a blast. She's a great girl...we went out there to raise some eyebrows and provoke some energy so we accomplished our goals."
Miley had also been a part of another controversial VMAs moment two years later; Before the 2015 MTV VMAs, which she hosted, she incurred the wrath of Nicki Minaj by making negative remarks about her in a New York Times interview. Nicki confronted her publicly at the award show while accepting an award, asking her "What's Good?" and calling her a bitch.
"We all do interviews," Miley responded. "We all know how they manipulate s--t. Congratuf--kinglations, Nicki."
He's certainly no Britney Spears, but the Biebs had his own snake moment when he brought a baby boa constrictor named Johnson to the show.
B announced she and Jay Z were expecting their first child together when she showed off her bulging baby bump on the red carpet and then at the end of her performance of "Love On Top."
Dinner time! Gaga served up a meat dress made from 50 pounds of raw beef.
The hip hop superstar crashed the stage when Taylor Swift won Best Female Video because he thought Beyoncé should have taken home the Moonman. When Bey won for Video of the Year, she asked T.Swift to join her on stage to have her moment.
The then-embattled hitmaker's lackluster performance of "Gimme More" at the Palms in Las Vegas was anything but the comeback fans were hoping for.
Madge kissed Britney...and Christina Aguilera...but more attention was given to Britney.
Amid an ongoing feud between Eminem and Moby, Triumph the Insult Comic Dog poked fun at their beef while roasting the latter artist to his face in the VMAs audience. Triumph then attempted to do the same to Eminem, who was not in the mood.
Eminem later took to the stage to accept the award for Best Male Video and said mid-speech, "That little Moby girl threw me out of my zone for a minute."
The pop princess accessorized her body-baring ensemble for her performance of "I'm a Slave 4 U" with a giant white python across her shoulders.
The legendary singer went to second based with Lil' Kim when she touched the rapper's exposed left breast.
Long before there was Miley's barely-there ensemble, the Scream actress hit the red carpet with her then-fiancé Marilyn Manson in a see-through dress and thong.
Married for just three months, the odd couple walked on stage holding hands before the King of Pop and Elvis' daughter shared a very awkward kiss.
The Shock Jock lived up to his raunchy reputation when he was lowered onto the stage as a superhero named Fartman.
The two were involved in one of the most famous rock feuds. At the 1992 VMAs, tensions ran high backstage, where Cobain's wife Courtney Love, who also brought along then-newborn daughter Frances Bean, taunted Rose, prompting the Guns N' Roses frontman to threaten to beat up Cobain if he didn't shut his "bitch" up. Kurt then told Love, sarcastically, "Shut up, bitch!"
After he performed with his band Nirvana, the group's drummer Dave Grohl kept saying "Hi, Axl!" into his mic.
The Material Girl sang "Like a Virgin" while rolling around the stage in a white wedding dress.
The 2017 MTV Video Music Awards air live on MTV on Sunday, Aug. 27 at 8 p.m ET.