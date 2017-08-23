Inside the Biggest MTV VMA Controversies Over the Years

The MTV Video Music Awards are known for their shocking moments. One of the most shocking ones involved a pop princess with a foam finger.

Many people were likely unable to look at one the same again shortly after watching Miley Cyrus' performance at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards. At the time, the singer was starting to showcase a sexier, edgier persona following years of being known as Hannah Montana. After putting on a raunchy display onstage, during which she twerked against co-performer Robin Thicke while wearing a foam finger, there was no doubt Hannah Montana was gone.

"For me, I wouldn't change a thing," Robin told E! News. "Miley and I had a blast. She's a great girl...we went out there to raise some eyebrows and provoke some energy so we accomplished our goals."

Miley had also been a part of another controversial VMAs moment two years later; Before the 2015 MTV VMAs, which she hosted, she incurred the wrath of Nicki Minaj by making negative remarks about her in a New York Times interview. Nicki confronted her publicly at the award show while accepting an award, asking her "What's Good?" and calling her a bitch.

"We all do interviews," Miley responded. "We all know how they manipulate s--t. Congratuf--kinglations, Nicki."

 

Nicki Minaj, Miley Cyrus

Getty Images

Nicki Minaj vs. Miley Cyrus, 2015

While accepting the award for Best Hip Hop Video for "Anaconda," Nicki confronted Miley, who was hosting, over negative comments she had made about the rapper in a New York Times interview. She called the pop star a "bitch" and asked her, "What's Good?"

Miley Cyrus, Robin Thicke, VMA

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for MTV

Miley Cyrus, 2013

Hannah Montanta, who? The former Disney darling twerked and tongued her way into MTV history with her performance of "We Can't Stop" and a duet of "Blurred Lined" with Robin Thicke.

Justin Bieber

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Justin Bieber, 2011

He's certainly no Britney Spears, but the Biebs had his own snake moment when he brought a baby boa constrictor named Johnson to the show.

Beyonce, Baby Bump, Pregnancy Fashion

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Beyoncé, 2011

B announced she and Jay Z were expecting their first child together when she showed off her bulging baby bump on the red carpet and then at the end of her performance of "Love On Top."

 

Lady Gaga, MTV Video Music Awards, Meat Dress, Worst Dressed

AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

Lady Gaga, 2010

Dinner time! Gaga served up a meat dress made from 50 pounds of raw beef.

Taylor Swift, Kanye West, MTV Video Music Awards

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Kanye West, 2009

The hip hop superstar crashed the stage when Taylor Swift won Best Female Video because he thought Beyoncé should have taken home the Moonman. When Bey won for Video of the Year, she asked T.Swift to join her on stage to have her moment.

Britney Spears, MTV Video Music Awards

Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com

Britney Spears, 2007

The then-embattled hitmaker's lackluster performance of "Gimme More" at the Palms in Las Vegas was anything but the comeback fans were hoping for.

Madonna, Britney Spears, MTV Video Music Awards

Kevin Kane/WireImage.com

Britney Spears & Madonna, 2003

Madge kissed Britney...and Christina Aguilera...but more attention was given to Britney.

Eminem, Moby

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic; E!

Eminem vs. Moby, 2002

Amid an ongoing feud between Eminem and MobyTriumph the Insult Comic Dog poked fun at their beef while roasting the latter artist to his face in the VMAs audience. Triumph then attempted to do the same to Eminem, who was not in the mood.

Eminem later took to the stage to accept the award for Best Male Video and said mid-speech, "That little Moby girl threw me out of my zone for a minute."

Britney Spears, MTV Video Music Awards

AP Photo/Beth A. Keiser

Britney Spears, 2001

The pop princess accessorized her body-baring ensemble for her performance of "I'm a Slave 4 U" with a giant white python across her shoulders.

Lil Kim, Diana Ross, MTV Video Music Awards, VMA

MTV

Diana Ross and Lil' Kim, 1999

The legendary singer went to second based with Lil' Kim when she touched the rapper's exposed left breast.

Marilyn Manson, Rose McGowan, MTV Video Music Awards

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage.com

Rose McGowan, 1998

Long before there was Miley's barely-there ensemble, the Scream actress hit the red carpet with her then-fiancé Marilyn Manson in a see-through dress and thong.

Michael Jackson, Lisa-Marie Presley, MTV Video Music Awards, VMA

AFP/Getty Images

Michael Jackson & Lisa Marie Presley, 1994

Married for just three months, the odd couple walked on stage holding hands before the King of Pop and Elvis' daughter shared a very awkward kiss.

Howard Stern, MTV Video Music Awards

Frank Micelotta/ImageDirect/Getty Images

Howard Stern, 1992

The Shock Jock lived up to his raunchy reputation when he was lowered onto the stage as a superhero named Fartman.

Kurt Cobain, Axl Rose

Paul Harris/Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

Kurt Cobain vs. Axl Rose, 1992

The two were involved in one of the most famous rock feuds. At the 1992 VMAs, tensions ran high backstage, where Cobain's wife Courtney Love, who also brought along then-newborn daughter Frances Bean, taunted Rose, prompting the Guns N' Roses frontman to threaten to beat up Cobain if he didn't shut his "bitch" up. Kurt then told Love, sarcastically, "Shut up, bitch!"

After he performed with his band Nirvana, the group's drummer Dave Grohl kept saying "Hi, Axl!" into his mic.

Madonna, MTV Video Music Awards

MTV

Madonna, 1984

The Material Girl sang "Like a Virgin" while rolling around the stage in a white wedding dress.

The list of other artists who had controversial VMA moments includes Madonna, Britney Spears, Eminem and Lil' Kim.

The 2017 MTV Video Music Awards air live on MTV on Sunday, Aug. 27 at 8 p.m ET.

