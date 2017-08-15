Yo ho, yo ho, it's a pirate's life for Johnny Depp and a few very deserving kids!

The A-list actor recently paid a heartwarming visit to the British Columbia Children's Hospital in Vancouver, Canada, getting completely into character as Captain Jack Sparrow from Pirates of the Caribbean.

Dressed head-to-toe in his costume from the Disney film franchise, Depp spent nearly six hours meeting one-on-one with patients (from newborns to teens) and their families from the oncology, general pediatrics and neurology wards. His visit came as a total surprise, and pediatric patients Aidan Chin, Madison Kertcher and Logan Lay served as Depp's special guides throughout the day.

Johnny also entertained the kids with his signature swashbuckling style and posed for photographs during a pirate-themed celebration.