Taylor Swift appeared in court today as she continues in her legal battle against Colorado radio DJ David Mueller.

As we've previously reported, Mueller was fired from his job at 98.5 KYGO radio after the 27-year-old claimed he reached up her skirt and groped her when they posed to take a photo in 2013.

Mueller then filed a lawsuit against Swift in October 2015, claiming he was fired from his job at KYGO over "false allegations." The "Shake It Off" singer responded by filing a counter suit for assault and battery shortly thereafter.

The trial began on Monday when Swift and Mueller appeared for a jury selection. A total of eight jurors—two men and six women—were reportedly selected from a group of 60.