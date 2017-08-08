Mike Coppola/Getty Images
MTV has teamed up with eBay for Charity for a massive auction that will celebrate The Challenge's 30th season as well as honor Diem Brown.
The Road Rules and The Challenge star lost her battle with colon cancer in 2014 at age 32, after surviving two rounds of ovarian cancer in years prior.
The auction will include items straight from the set of the show, and 100 percent of the proceeds will go directly to Bright Pink, a national non-profit focused on the prevention and early detection of breast and ovarian cancer in young women.
Some of the auction items that will go up, include: "Dirty 30" game-worn jerseys signed by Cara Maria, Jordan, Jemmye, Marie, Leroy, Veronica, Camila, Aneesa and Tony; the infamous Skull Jar from the Jungle of The Challenge: Rivals III; a Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio signed banana brand hat; and The Challenge replica jersey signed by Victor Cruz, host of The Challenge: Champs vs. Pros.
Meanwhile, Brown first battled ovarian cancer in 2003, at age 23, and suffered a recurrence in 2012. She was then diagnosed with colon cancer in 2014.
When she appeared on The Challenge for the first time in 2006, she revealed her cancer diagnosis. Following her debut season, she competed on the show seven additional times, making her final appearance on The Challenge: Battle of the Exes II, which aired in early 2015.
After her passing in 2014, MTV released the following statement: "MTV is tremendously sad to hear the news that Diem Brown has lost her long battle with cancer. We send our deepest condolences to her family and friends. Diem was a true fighter and brought passion to everything she touched. We will miss her."
Almost all of the people and co-stars she worked with on the show used social media to also spread their love, prayers and heartbreak over her death.
The Challenge auction will take place during tonight's episode of the show at 9 p.m. EST and will take place here.