MTV has teamed up with eBay for Charity for a massive auction that will celebrate The Challenge's 30th season as well as honor Diem Brown.

The Road Rules and The Challenge star lost her battle with colon cancer in 2014 at age 32, after surviving two rounds of ovarian cancer in years prior.

The auction will include items straight from the set of the show, and 100 percent of the proceeds will go directly to Bright Pink, a national non-profit focused on the prevention and early detection of breast and ovarian cancer in young women.