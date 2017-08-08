Yeah, you heard right.

Last night, the 13th season of The Bachelorette came to a close with a tearful breakup then a proposal (contestant Bryan Abasolo was the one to get down on knee with a three-carat Neil Lane sparkler, estimated to be worth $100,000) in a dress that weighed 30 (yes, 30) pounds.

The couture, beaded Randi Rahm stunner with a touch of lace-up action on her left thigh really was a masterpiece. Though it held somewhat of a sheath silhouette, the dress still hugged her curves (in all the right places) giving definition to her shape in the most elegant way. Also to note? Its high neck and short train gave the look some added flair—perfect for—cue the Chris Harrison voice—the most dramatic finale ever.