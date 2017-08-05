Say hello to your new favorite floral frock.

A barely pregnant-looking Jessica Alba wore a gorgeous Tanya Taylor dress (with a tan Elizabeth and James bag and chunky-heeled navy sandals) this past week. And we just found out it's on sale!

A piece like that with silky, fluttering ruffles and a cold-shoulder, tea-length silhouette paints a pretty summer picture—one you should totally get behind. (And now you can because it's basically half the price.)

Do you need any more signs?