Saturday Savings: Jessica Alba's Floral Dress Is Half the Price

  • By
  • &

by Raleigh Seldon |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Christina El Moussa

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Joe Jonas, Guess

How to Pick Your Man's Next Pair of Underwear Based on His Favorite Reality Show

Branded: Gel Eyeliner

This Gel Eyeliner Comes in Every Color of the Rainbow

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Jessica Alba, Best Dressed

Felipe Ramales / Splash News

Say hello to your new favorite floral frock.

A barely pregnant-looking Jessica Alba wore a gorgeous Tanya Taylor dress (with a tan Elizabeth and James bag and chunky-heeled navy sandals) this past week. And we just found out it's on sale!

A piece like that with silky, fluttering ruffles and a cold-shoulder, tea-length silhouette paints a pretty summer picture—one you should totally get behind. (And now you can because it's basically half the price.)

Do you need any more signs?

Photos

On-Sale Swimsuits to End the Summer in

And when this dress sells out (because it will—just look at it!), the below, discounted options are waiting for you.

Shop the Look

ESC: Sale Dresses

Topshop

Peony Blush Tie Sleeve Dress, Was: $95, Now: $50

ESC: Sale Dresses

Mango

Floral Pattern Dress, Was: $80, Now: $40

ESC: Sale Dresses

H&M

V-Neck Dress, Was: $50, Now: $20

Article continues below

ESC: Sale Dresses

Rebecca Minkoff

Dexter Dress, Was: $248, Now: $132

ESC: Sale Dresses

GANNI

Pleated Printed Crepe Mini Dress, Was: $190, Now: $76

ESC: Sale Dresses

Madewell

Silk Wrap Maxi Dress in Field Bouquet, Was: $168, Now: $100

Article continues below

ESC: Sale Dresses

Cinq a Sept

Nathalia Floral Print Maxi Dress, Was: $595, Now: $238

ESC: Sale Dresses

Rochas

Draped Floral-Print Cady Dress, Was: $1,393, Now: $599

ESC: Sale Dresses

Flynn Skye

Faith Midi Dress, Was: $176, Now: $106

Article continues below

Pick your fav.

Now twirl!

TAGS/ Jessica Alba , Life/Style , Style Collective , Fashion , VG , Shopping , Top Stories
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.