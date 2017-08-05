Happy anniversary, J & J!

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux are celebrating their two-year anniversary Saturday.

"Isn't number two cotton? Am I supposed to get something cotton? So probably just a bag of cotton," the actor joked to E! News, when asked about what he planned on getting his wife for a gift.

Aniston, 48, and Theroux, 45, wed in the backyard of their Los Angeles home on Aug. 5, 2015 in front of family and friends, including celebs such as her Friends pals Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow, Howard Stern, Jason Bateman, Ellen DeGeneres, Tobey McGuire, Sandra Bullock, Orlando Bloom, Rachel McAdams, couple John Krasinski and Emily Blunt and Jimmy Kimmel, who officiated the ceremony.

Most of the guests had no idea they were initially invited to a wedding! They thought they would be attending a birthday party for Theroux, whose birthday is on Aug. 10. Stern said on his SiriusXM radio show The Howard Stern Show that he was one of the few guests who knew the secret, as he was asked to prepare a wedding toast.

"I was so nervous," he said. "They're so secretive, those two."

They're also super adorable. Check out some of their cutest photos over the years.