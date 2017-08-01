A Brad and Jen reunion could be in the works!
Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston split in 2005, but recently the rumors have been flying that the couple may be ready for a reunion. Word on he street is that Jimmy Kimmel is facilitating a tell-all interview with the exes for his late night show.
Kimmel and Aniston go way back and have been friends for years, and he might just have a few connections to Pitt as well. Could Kimmel really be about to pull off the biggest reunion interview of the century?
Sorry to disappoint, but this rumor is so false. As of now, the couple has no plans to reconcile on national television, but keep hope alive. You never know what Kimmel might have up his sleeve.
