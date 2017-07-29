Simon Cowell's New Boy Band PrettyMuch Could Be the Next One Direction

With One Direction on semi-permanent vacation, there's a huge hole in the boy band department, that is, until now...

Simon Cowell's new boy band PRETTYMUCH just released their debut single "Would You Mind" yesterday and our hearts may have skipped a beat.

The tune, written by Savan Kotecha who's also worked with 1D, Ariana Grande and The Weeknd, has some seriously late '80s and '90s vibes and channels old school Bel Biv Devoe.

The group is comprised of four teens from the U.S. and one Canadian, Austin Porter (19) Brandon Arreaga (17), Edwin Honoret (18), Nick Mara (19) and Zion Kuwonu (18).