Simon Cowell's New Boy Band PrettyMuch Could Be the Next One Direction

With One Direction on semi-permanent vacation, there's a huge hole in the boy band department, that is, until now...
Simon Cowell's new boy band PRETTYMUCH just released their debut single "Would You Mind" yesterday and our hearts may have skipped a beat.
The tune, written by Savan Kotecha who's also worked with 1D, Ariana Grande and The Weeknd, has some seriously late '80s and '90s vibes and channels old school Bel Biv Devoe.
The group is comprised of four teens from the U.S. and one Canadian, Austin Porter (19) Brandon Arreaga (17), Edwin Honoret (18), Nick Mara (19) and Zion Kuwonu (18).
THIS IS IT, BEANZ! We're performing at #TeenChoice!!!!! ?? this is so incredible and you got us here, thank you! @TeenChoiceFOX https://t.co/nLjs2XP2Pb— PRETTYMUCH (@PRETTYMUCH) July 28, 2017
All five boys were discovered and introduced by Syco Music founder, Cowell. Since 2016, the crew has been living in a Los Angeles home, writing, recording, producing and of course, dancing.
The boy band will be showing their stuff at the upcoming 2017 Teen Choice Awards.
In addition to the boy band, The Dolan Twins, Lucy Hale, Janel Parrish, Chris Pratt, Tyler Posey, Yara Shahidi and HudsonYang are all confirmed to appear on the show. The event will be broadcast from inside the University of Southern California's Galen Center, and it will air on Sunday, Aug. 13 from 8 p.m-10 p.m. on FOX.
E! News announced the first wave of nominations June 19; the second wave of nominations wave was publicly revealed July 12. The voting period ended July 19, 31 days before the show.
To spice things up, several new categories have been added to this year's ceremony, including Choice Gamer, Choice Change Maker, Choice Latin Song, Choice TVShip and Choice MovieShip.