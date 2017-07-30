The girls are coming out to play!

After years of pain and embarrassment caused by her busted boobs and downturned nipples, patient Darlene's confidence was at an all-time high after her successful breast augmentation with Dr. Terry Dubrow on Sunday's episode of Botched.

"Now I can wear outfits like this and not even have to wear a bra," Darlene gushed. "I would have never done that before. Before surgery my breasts looked like big water balloons just hanging off the faucet. Now after surgery I have got the perfect D's by Dubrow."

Meanwhile, Belinda finally had a fully functioning nose again following a failed rhinoplasty that left her with a "witchy" appearance. After being turned down by at least 50 doctors, Dr. Paul Nassif enthusiastically took on her case and reconstructed her nose from the ground up.