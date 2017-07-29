The new parents, who otherwise are said to be happier than ever devoting themselves to their son and daughter right now, were surely aware that the first picture of their babies was going to be a hot commodity. But the realization that photographers had actually managed to get the goods in such a manner (the magazine denied that the Clooney family was in any danger from the publishing of their photos) must have still come as an unpleasant jolt.

The babies were born June 6 in London, not exactly off the grid but still far away from the beating heart of the paparazzi zone, in Los Angeles. And Lake Como—where George has been a part-time resident for over a decade—would have seemed like an even more promising place to avoid exactly this sort of thing.

But then again, while L.A. has its moments, paparazzi across the pond are notoriously invasive, and they apparently haven't given up going to greater lengths than just waiting and following to get scoops. Because even if people find scaling a tree and climbing a fence distasteful under any circumstances, that isn't to say they wouldn't also pick up a copy of Voici and look at the pictures.

Meanwhile, across the pond, Tyra Banks was telling Seth Meyers on Late Night Thursday that she had only posted a full-face photo of her son York on Instagram recently because she had spied paparazzi snapping them leaving a restaurant on Father's Day and she wanted to drain the value of those pictures.

As it turned out, she had done a perfectly good job hiding him in the first place.