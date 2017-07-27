The 2017 Teen Choice Awards just added some major star power.

Louis Tomlinson will perform his debut solo single, "Back to You," with Bebe Rexha; the song shot straight to No. 1 in 50 countries around the world on iTunes after it premiered last week.

(In years past, Tomlinson won several Teen Choice Awards as a member of One Direction.)

Additionally, musical trio Clean Bandit is set to perform "Rockabye," which received a Teen Choice Award nomination. The EDM band will also perform "Symphony" with pop star Zara Larsson, and they'll be backed by Santa Monica High School's Samohi Orchestra Strings section.

