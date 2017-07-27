The CW
The 2017 Teen Choice Awards just added some major star power.
Louis Tomlinson will perform his debut solo single, "Back to You," with Bebe Rexha; the song shot straight to No. 1 in 50 countries around the world on iTunes after it premiered last week.
(In years past, Tomlinson won several Teen Choice Awards as a member of One Direction.)
Additionally, musical trio Clean Bandit is set to perform "Rockabye," which received a Teen Choice Award nomination. The EDM band will also perform "Symphony" with pop star Zara Larsson, and they'll be backed by Santa Monica High School's Samohi Orchestra Strings section.
The Dolan Twins, Lucy Hale, Janel Parrish, Chris Pratt, Tyler Posey, Yara Shahidi and Hudson Yang are all confirmed to appear on the show. The event will be broadcast from inside the University of Southern California's Galen Center, and it will air Aug. 13 from 8:00-10:00 p.m. on FOX.
Additional performers and presenters will be announced at a later date.
E! News announced the first wave of nominations June 19; the second wave of nominations wave was publicly revealed July 12. The voting period ended July 19, 31 days before the show. To spice things up, several new categories have been added to this year's ceremony, including Choice Gamer, Choice Change Maker, Choice Latin Song, Choice TVShip and Choice MovieShip.