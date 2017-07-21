Tomlinson is "nervous" about how fans will react. "My whole mission with this album is to not write these Hollywood-esque songs that talk about some unfathomable crazy love story. I'm so bored of that. Because I'm from up north, I grew up loving the likes of the Arctic Monkeys and Oasis. And the way they tell stories is such an effortless thing. It's real, it's honest and it's to the point, you know?" he explained. "Now, any of the Arctic Monkeys would be devastated to hear me talking like this, but there is a way of incorporating that conversational honesty into pop."

The 25-year-old singer discussed the "harsh" subject matter in "Back to You" during an appearance on BBC Radio 1's Breakfast Show Friday. "We all know those people where you probably shouldn't be together but you just keep finding your way back to each other," he told host Nick Grimshaw. "It kind of stood out to me...because it's quite minimal in the production, and it's kind of something, even melodically, that feels different to what I would normally do."