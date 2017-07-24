But what else would you expect?
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen stood beside their long-time bestie, Gomelsky creative director Cassie Coane, this weekend as she wed Jim Koenig in a private NYC ceremony in rather unique dresses.
The whole bridal party (which included the likes of fellow fashion girls Sarah Staudinger of Staud and Harley Viera-Newton of HVN) was perfectly mismatched in bright floral patterns, dainty ruffles and flowing silhouettes. In true Olsen twins fashion, they still managed to stand out—and not just because Mary-Kate was literally standing outside of the group's formation.
Ashley donned a black dress with white detailing on the oversized sleeves, proving the shade is still an appropriate and chic choice for a summer wedding while Mary-Kate took a more festive approach in a kimono-like mini, jeweled headpiece and bow-embellished Balenciaga satin mules.
Though both looks are completely unconventional, would you really expect anything less from the two style stars? Exactly. So if you're feeling inspired (which I think we all are) check out the below mix-and-matched floral options to have some fun with your summer wardrobe!
But when it comes to a look like this remember that less isn't exactly more.