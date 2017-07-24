But what else would you expect?

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen stood beside their long-time bestie, Gomelsky creative director Cassie Coane, this weekend as she wed Jim Koenig in a private NYC ceremony in rather unique dresses.

The whole bridal party (which included the likes of fellow fashion girls Sarah Staudinger of Staud and Harley Viera-Newton of HVN) was perfectly mismatched in bright floral patterns, dainty ruffles and flowing silhouettes. In true Olsen twins fashion, they still managed to stand out—and not just because Mary-Kate was literally standing outside of the group's formation.