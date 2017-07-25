If you're looking for highlighters that will give you the ultimate glow without breaking the bank, you've come to the right place.
One look at red carpet regulars like Zendaya and Cara Delevingne, and you'll notice two things immediately: their killer style and glowing skin. What's the secret to their goddess-like radiance? Highlighter, a beauty lover's godsend. The product is universally-flattering, illuminating facial features with ease. Gold and bronze shades look amazing on darker tones, while pearl-like highlighters glow on fairer skin. It's a must-have for every makeup bag.
While there's definitely nothing wrong with splurging on products like the Kylighter (on the off-chance that you can purchase it in the .5 seconds before it sells out, of course), there are more price-friendly highlighters out there that will get the job done too.
Don't just take our word for it. Keep scrolling to see what the celebs have to say about their favorite drugstore highlighters!
Keeping up with this Kardashian's beauty routine isn't the easiest thing in the world, but we can definitely handle running down to the drugstore to grab Koko's fave highlighter. The reality star took to Twitter to rave about Vivid Baked Highlighter saying : "[My] cheekbones were so sharp, they could cut a b!tch." Killer cheekbones? We're totally here for it.
The "Chained to the Rhythm" songstress has a highlight that rivals the brightness of a firework. Perry tweeted a shout out to her very own CoverGirl line for giving her the ultimate highlight at the 2017 Grammy Awards: "Grammy LEWK w/ my NEW @COVERGIRL Katy Kat Pearl Collection! @Walgreens".
If the True Match Lumi Liquid Glow Illuminator is good enough for Beyoncé's makeup artist Sir John, it's good enough for us.
When it comes to highlighter, Zendaya is pretty much the queen. Lucky for us, the 20-year-old isn't stingy with her beauty secrets and shared with her fans the key to a perfect highlight: Aquaphor. "I dab Aquaphor where I want my highlight to be," she explains. "Then I put my highlighter on top and boom!"
The Valerian actress certainly knows how to turn heads on the red carpet. We attribute it in part to her makeup artist Romy Soleimani's fabulous use of illuminator.
Good to Glow Highlighter, $4.28
JLo is also a fan of this particular highlighter according to her makeup artist Mary Phillips.
Now that you're in the know, there's only one thing left to do ...
Go get that glow!