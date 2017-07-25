Drugstore Highlighters Celebs Can't Live Without

  • By
  • &

by Briana Trusty |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Robert Pattinson

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

This Drugstore Beauty Hack Will Amp Up Your Lipstick

Bella Thorne

Saturday Savings: Bella Thorne's Boots Are Now Half the Price

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Drugstore Beauty Week Banner

If you're looking for highlighters that will give you the ultimate glow without breaking the bank, you've come to the right place.

One look at red carpet regulars like Zendaya and Cara Delevingne, and you'll notice two things immediately: their killer style and glowing skin. What's the secret to their goddess-like radiance? Highlighter, a beauty lover's godsend. The product is universally-flattering, illuminating facial features with ease. Gold and bronze shades look amazing on darker tones, while pearl-like highlighters glow on fairer skin. It's a must-have for every makeup bag.

Photos

Illuminator: Which Highlighter Is Right for You?

While there's definitely nothing wrong with splurging on products like the Kylighter (on the off-chance that you can purchase it in the .5 seconds before it sells out, of course), there are more price-friendly highlighters out there that will get the job done too.

Don't just take our word for it. Keep scrolling to see what the celebs have to say about their favorite drugstore highlighters! 

ESC: Highlighter, Khloe Kardashian

Jim Spellman/WireImage

Khloe Kardashian

Keeping up with this Kardashian's beauty routine isn't the easiest thing in the world, but we can definitely handle running down to the drugstore to grab Koko's fave highlighter. The reality star took to Twitter to rave about Vivid Baked Highlighter saying : "[My] cheekbones were so sharp, they could cut a b!tch." Killer cheekbones? We're totally here for it. 

ESC: Highlighters

Makeup Revolution

Vivid Baked Highlighters, $6

ESC: Highlighter, Katy Perry

Pierre Suu/GC Images

Katy Perry

The "Chained to the Rhythm" songstress has a highlight that rivals the brightness of a firework. Perry tweeted a shout out to her very own CoverGirl line for giving her the ultimate highlight at the 2017 Grammy Awards: "Grammy LEWK w/ my NEW @COVERGIRL Katy Kat Pearl Collection! @Walgreens". 

Article continues below

ESC: Highlighters

CoverGirl

Katy Kat Pearl Shadow + Highlighter, $8.99

ESC: Highlighter, Beyonce

Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Beyoncé

If the True Match Lumi Liquid Glow Illuminator is good enough for Beyoncé's makeup artist Sir John, it's good enough for us. 

ESC: Highlighter

L'Oreal® Paris

True Match Lumi Liquid Glow Illuminator, $10.99

Article continues below

ESC: Highlighter, Zendaya

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Zendaya

When it comes to highlighter, Zendaya is pretty much the queen. Lucky for us, the 20-year-old isn't stingy with her beauty secrets and shared with her fans the key to a perfect highlight: Aquaphor. "I dab Aquaphor where I want my highlight to be," she explains. "Then I put my highlighter on top and boom!"

ESC: Highlighters

Aquaphor

Advanced Therapy Healing Ointment Skin Protectant, $12.25

ESC: Highlighter, Cara Delevingne

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Cara Delevingne

The Valerian actress certainly knows how to turn heads on the red carpet. We attribute it in part to her makeup artist Romy Soleimani's fabulous use of illuminator. 

Article continues below

ESC: Highlighters

Rimmel London

Good to Glow Highlighter, $4.28

ESC: Highlighter, Jennifer Lopez

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Jennifer Lopez

JLo is also a fan of this particular highlighter according to her makeup artist Mary Phillips

ESC: Highlighters

L'Oreal® Paris

True Match Lumi Liquid Glow Illuminator, $10.99

Article continues below

Now that you're in the know, there's only one thing left to do ...

Go get that glow!

TAGS/ Zendaya , Cara Delevingne , Beyoncé , Jennifer Lopez , Khloe Kardashian , Beauty , Style Collective , Life/Style , Top Stories , Shopping , VG
Got a News Tip? Click Here
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.