Kate Mara Is Married! Actress Ties the Knot With Jamie Bell

A big congratulations are in order for Kate Mara and Jamie Bell!

E! News can confirm the Hollywood stars tied the knot in Los Angeles over the weekend after dating for over two years.

Mara took to Instagram to share a pic from the wedding, featuring her smooching on her man in the middle of blurry lights and smoke. She captioned the artistic photo, "Nuptials."

Bell shared the same photo with the caption, "Mr. and Mrs. B."

Meanwhile, Mara and Bell met on the set of Fantastic Four in 2014. They first fueled dating rumors at the Met Gala in May 2015 when they were spotted holding hands as they made their way into a private after-party. That September, they were photographed getting cozy on a beach in Malibu.