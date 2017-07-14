Best Dressed of the Week: Gigi Hadid, Priyanka Chopra & More!

  • By
  • &

by Raleigh Seldon |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Halle Berry

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Branded: Palazzo Pants

Move Aside Jeans, Here Are 9 Palazzo Pants For Every Budget

ESC: Victoria Justice

Victoria Justice's Outfit Is Perfect for a Pop Concert

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Gigi Hadid, Best Dressed

EVGA / BACKGRID

Gigi Hadid just wore a Versace crop top as an undergarment. Hold our calls.

When fall and winter are upon us, we instantly become layering experts (mainly because we're freezing and we're just trying to survive), then at the first sight of prolonged sunlight we shed them almost as quickly. But, clearly, layering in the summertime is something we should be doing.

Follow the supermodel's lead and start swapping your lingerie for something a little more fun—and warm-weather friendly. An underwire-less crop top is one fashion-forward way to spice up your average tee!

Photos

Best Looks From Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week F/W '17

Craving some more, cool style tricks? Let celebs like Priyanka Chopra, Chloe Grace Moretz, Lucy Hale and six others show you!

ESC: Chloe Grace Moretz, Best Dressed

SMXRF/Star Max/GC Images

Chloe Grace Moretz

In a The Rolling Stones band tee, wide-leg denim, Gucci mules and a Chanel purse Chloe is giving us modern-day, rocker-chick vibes.

ESC: Priyanka Chopra, Best Dressed

XactpiX/ Splash News

Priyanka Chopra

Feeling pretty in pink is Priyanka in this $145 WAYF dress and nude pumps.

ESC: Pippa Middleton, Best Dressed

Splash News

Pippa Middleton

Pippa's flirty pastel Tephi dress and Hush Puppies sandals make up the most adorable daytime summer look.

Article continues below

ESC: Gigi Hadid, Best Dressed

EVGA / BACKGRID

Gigi Hadid

If this outfit doesn't scream style star, we don't know what else does: a cropped white tee, Versace bra underneath, Tanya Taylor wide-leg trousers, André Assous horsebit patent mules and $4,800 Stalvey top handle bag.

ESC: Emily Ratajkowski, Best Dressed

SAF / Splash News

Emily Ratajkowski

Wearing a Réalisation dress as a kimono is incredibly chic, no? Emily's paired it with true-blue jean shorts, a flouncy tank and leather sandals.

ESC: Cindy Bruna, Best Dressed

Timur Emek/Getty Images

Cindy Bruna

Curious how to look effortless yet pulled together at the same time? Take tips from Cindy in this black jumpsuit and white sneaker combo.

Article continues below

ESC: Karolina Kurkova, Best Dressed

Gotham/GC Images

Karolina Kurkova

In a striped button down, cropped blue jeans, round sunnies and gladiator sandals, Karolina is ready for the weekend.

ESC: Sophie Okonedo, Best Dressed

James Gourley/REX/Shutterstock

Sophie Okonedo

Actress Sophie Okonedo is looking like a ray of sunshine in this bright yellow maxi and black ankle strap heels.

ESC: Victoria Justice, Best Dressed

SAF / Splash News

Victoria Justice

Victoria is neon perfection in this Sergio Hudson blouse and skirt and Stuart Weitzman heels.

Article continues below

ESC: Lucy Hale, Best Dressed

BG005/Bauergriffin.com

Lucy Hale

Lucy played it low-key this week while running errands. (Though the netting on the bottom of her top is pretty edgy!)

Inspired yet?

Take these tips with you through the next week.

TAGS/ Gigi Hadid , Priyanka Chopra , Chloe Grace Moretz , Victoria Justice , Lucy Hale , Emily Ratajkowski , Pippa Middleton , Karolina Kurkova , Life/Style , Style Collective , VG , Shopping , Fashion , 5 Days, 5 Ways , Top Stories
Got a News Tip? Click Here
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.