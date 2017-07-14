EVGA / BACKGRID
Gigi Hadid just wore a Versace crop top as an undergarment. Hold our calls.
When fall and winter are upon us, we instantly become layering experts (mainly because we're freezing and we're just trying to survive), then at the first sight of prolonged sunlight we shed them almost as quickly. But, clearly, layering in the summertime is something we should be doing.
Follow the supermodel's lead and start swapping your lingerie for something a little more fun—and warm-weather friendly. An underwire-less crop top is one fashion-forward way to spice up your average tee!
Craving some more, cool style tricks? Let celebs like Priyanka Chopra, Chloe Grace Moretz, Lucy Hale and six others show you!
SMXRF/Star Max/GC Images
In a The Rolling Stones band tee, wide-leg denim, Gucci mules and a Chanel purse Chloe is giving us modern-day, rocker-chick vibes.
XactpiX/ Splash News
Feeling pretty in pink is Priyanka in this $145 WAYF dress and nude pumps.
Splash News
Pippa's flirty pastel Tephi dress and Hush Puppies sandals make up the most adorable daytime summer look.
EVGA / BACKGRID
If this outfit doesn't scream style star, we don't know what else does: a cropped white tee, Versace bra underneath, Tanya Taylor wide-leg trousers, André Assous horsebit patent mules and $4,800 Stalvey top handle bag.
SAF / Splash News
Wearing a Réalisation dress as a kimono is incredibly chic, no? Emily's paired it with true-blue jean shorts, a flouncy tank and leather sandals.
Timur Emek/Getty Images
Curious how to look effortless yet pulled together at the same time? Take tips from Cindy in this black jumpsuit and white sneaker combo.
Gotham/GC Images
In a striped button down, cropped blue jeans, round sunnies and gladiator sandals, Karolina is ready for the weekend.
James Gourley/REX/Shutterstock
Actress Sophie Okonedo is looking like a ray of sunshine in this bright yellow maxi and black ankle strap heels.
SAF / Splash News
Victoria is neon perfection in this Sergio Hudson blouse and skirt and Stuart Weitzman heels.
BG005/Bauergriffin.com
Lucy played it low-key this week while running errands. (Though the netting on the bottom of her top is pretty edgy!)
Inspired yet?
Take these tips with you through the next week.