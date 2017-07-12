Did Selena Gomez Just Make Flip-Flops Chic?

When it comes to chic shoes, flip-flops are most certainly at the bottom of that food chain. (Which is why Selena Gomez's decision to pair her red, off-the-shoulder Reformation dress with them was so, well, unexpected.)

But let's really consider them as a closet staple for a second. Right now, you probably save them for rare-ish occasions like walks on the beach, hanging poolside or wearing them around the house (you know, when no one's around). We wear them for convenience—they're not only insanely easy to slip on and off, they're also easy to clean therefore there's no stress about getting them dirty—so why wouldn't we consider wearing them more often?

Selena brings up a good point.