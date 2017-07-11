Her ice hockey pro beau had equally sweet words for his one and only. "Glad I took a chance on this babe 7 years ago. Turns out she's the best wife, and mom to Izzy, I could ever dream of!!#happyanniversary," he wrote on Instagram with a photo of his smiling wife.

It was July 10, 2010 when they tied the knot in Greensboro, Ga. Since saying "I do," the husband and wife became mom and dad in February 2015 when Underwood gave birth to their one and only son, Isaiah Michael Fisher.

While their romance is the stuff of fairytales, some fans may be comforted to know that the songstress first met her husband like most would ever come face to face with her.