The results are in! Julianne Hough's wedding day deserves a perfect 10.

The Dancing With the Stars judge married NHL star Brooks Laich on Saturday afternoon in a romantic ceremony in front of 200 guests near Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, reports People.

"I don’t think I ever really necessarily dreamed about my wedding as a kid," the 29-year-old told the outlet. "But I know I will always cherish and remember it for the rest of my life."

Family and friends including Derek Hough witnessed the couple exchange romantic vows before enjoying an evening reception.

Today's special wedding comes almost two years after the pair announced their engagement on social media. In fact, the proposal also took place in Coeur d'Alene where Julianne's grandparents live.

"When I met him it was kind of like, Yeah, I knew and I think he knew too," Julianne previously told E! News. "We kind of knew it was going to happen."