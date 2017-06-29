PacificCoastNews
Your trip to the beach just got a little more stylish.
Beach season is officially her, and while it's second nature to start searching for the perfect swimsuit, you're probably missing out on one crucial, Jenna Dewan Tatum-approved item: the cover up. Not only will one ensure you live your best, most fashion-forward life by the ocean, but cover ups are a completely underrated part of any beach-goers ensemble.
So take after Jenna's loose-fitting, knit choice (which, as you can see, instantly dresses up her bikini) and create your own sun-soaked style moment.
Keep scrolling for all the amazing cover ups we've rounded up just for you and your next beach vacation.
Geo Garland Juno Romper, $178
South Color-Block Cotton-Jersey Mini Dress, Was: $380, Now: $190
Riri Lace-Up Fringe-Trimmed Cotton-Chambray Kaftan, Was: $399, Now: $120
Laid Back Lenny Jumpsuit, $172
Poncho, $30
Vikymix Cover-Up, $469
Striped Beach Dress, $281
Tiered Embellished Embroidered Cotton-Gauze Maxi Dress, $515
Now all that's left to do is sit back, relax and wait for the compliments to start rolling in.
Which cover up will you be rocking?