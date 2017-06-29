Your trip to the beach just got a little more stylish.

Beach season is officially her, and while it's second nature to start searching for the perfect swimsuit, you're probably missing out on one crucial, Jenna Dewan Tatum-approved item: the cover up. Not only will one ensure you live your best, most fashion-forward life by the ocean, but cover ups are a completely underrated part of any beach-goers ensemble.

So take after Jenna's loose-fitting, knit choice (which, as you can see, instantly dresses up her bikini) and create your own sun-soaked style moment.