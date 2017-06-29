Jenna Dewan Tatum-Inspired Cover Ups for Your Next Beach Vacation

ESC: Jenna Dewan Tatum, Bikini

PacificCoastNews

Your trip to the beach just got a little more stylish.

Beach season is officially her, and while it's second nature to start searching for the perfect swimsuit, you're probably missing out on one crucial, Jenna Dewan Tatum-approved item: the cover up. Not only will one ensure you live your best, most fashion-forward life by the ocean, but cover ups are a completely underrated part of any beach-goers ensemble.

So take after Jenna's loose-fitting, knit choice (which, as you can see, instantly dresses up her bikini) and create your own sun-soaked style moment.

Keep scrolling for all the amazing cover ups we've rounded up just for you and your next beach vacation.

Shop the Look

ESC : Beach, Please

Topshop

Jacquard Stripe Beach Shirt, $60

ESC : Beach, Please

Marysia 

Waikiki Lace-Up Linen Mini Dress, $405

ESC : Beach, Please

Eberjey

Geo Garland Juno Romper, $178

ESC : Beach, Please

Bobi

Oceanside Mesh Hoodie, $70

ESC : Beach, Please

Eres

South Color-Block Cotton-Jersey Mini Dress, Was: $380, Now: $190

ESC : Beach, Please

Koza

Riri Lace-Up Fringe-Trimmed Cotton-Chambray Kaftan, Was: $399, Now: $120

ESC : Beach, Please

Forever 21

Crochet Cover-Up Dress, $23

ESC : Beach, Please

Boys + Arrows

Laid Back Lenny Jumpsuit, $172

ESC: Cover Ups

Vix Swimwear

Jeanne Blue Cecile Cover-Up Caftan, $148

ESC: Beach Cover-ups

Mango

Contrasting Denim Dress, $60

ESC : Beach, Please

LemLem

Tabtab Off-the-Shoulder Striped Cotton-Blend Gauze Mini Dress, $310

ESC : Beach, Please

H&M

Poncho, $30

ESC : Beach, Please

Mara Hoffman

Lace-Up Organic Linen Midi Dress, $350

ESC : Beach, Please

PrettyLittleThing

Grey Bold Stripe Beach Crop Top, $22

ESC : Beach, Please

Anjuna

Vikymix Cover-Up, $469

ESC : Beach, Please

Boohoo

Holly Frill Split Maxi Beach Dress, $32

ESC : Beach, Please

Amir Slama

Striped Beach Dress, $281

ESC: Beach Cover-ups

Missguided

Blue Tie Dye Beach Romper, $36

ESC: Beach Cover-ups

Tommy Bahama

Ticking Stripe Cover-Up Shirt, $98

ESC : Beach, Please

Norma Kamali

Striped Stretch-Jersey Wide-Leg Pants, $165

ESC : Beach, Please

Dodo Bar Or

Tiered Embellished Embroidered Cotton-Gauze Maxi Dress, $515

Now all that's left to do is sit back, relax and wait for the compliments to start rolling in.

 

Which cover up will you be rocking?

 

