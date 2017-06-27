Despite having finalized their divorce nearly one year ago, the legal battle between Bethenny Frankel and her ex-husband Jason Hoppy continues.

Hoppy was arrested in January after he allegedly sent the Real Housewives of New York star multiple emails and texts and showed up at their 6-year-old daughter Bryn's school to confront her. He was charged with one count of aggravated harassment in the second degree, one count of stalking in the fourth degree and one count of harassment in the second degree.

Today, he appeared in court for the charges, and a spokesperson for the New York District Attorney's office confirmed to E! News that he was arraigned on additional charges, including one count of stalking in the third degree and another count of stalking in the fourth degree.