Rita Ora Just Wore the Ultimate Cool-Girl 4th of July Outfit

ESC: Rita Ora

Ricky Vigil M/GC Images

The Fourth of July is fast approaching.

With Independence Day almost here, you're probably mentally toying with multiple outfit ideas in your head. Do you go the bathing suit route? You know, when your whole ensemble revolves around the perfect one piece or bikini. Do you go the classy route and rock something like a festive jumpsuit? Or do you keep things casual in your usual white tee and denim combo?

Well Rita Ora's here to give you one more idea—it's playful, edgy and ideal for any and all cool-girl types.

The formula is simple: Find yourself a silky/flimsy red button down (one you can easily tuck into your bottoms), add a black mesh bra, light wash jean shorts, black boots (heeled or flat), a crossbody bag and top the look off with layered gold necklaces and a navy neck tie.

You might be able to find all you need while sale shopping this week, but if you're wanting us to do the work for you, check out the outfit below!

Shop the Look

ESC: Cool-Girl 4th of July Outfit

J. Crew

Italian Silk Square Scarf in Navy Paisley Print, Was: $70, Now: $50

ESC: Cool-Girl 4th of July Outfit

H&M

Triple-Stand Necklace, $10

ESC: Cool-Girl 4th of July Outfit

Altuzarra

Striped Silk Crepe de Chine Shirt, Was: $995, Now: $398

ESC: Cool-Girl 4th of July Outfit

La Perla

Daily Design Tulle Underwire Bra, Was: $198, Now: $90

ESC: Cool-Girl 4th of July Outfit

Topshop

Moto Bleach Cory Denim Shorts, $50

ESC: Cool-Girl 4th of July Outfit

Sole Society

Thalia Crossbody Bag, $50

ESC: Cool-Girl 4th of July Outfit

Zara

Contrast High Heel Ankle Boots, Was: $50, Now: $30

It's the effortlessly cool kind of 4th of July look.

Thanks, Rita!

