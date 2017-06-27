The Fourth of July is fast approaching.

With Independence Day almost here, you're probably mentally toying with multiple outfit ideas in your head. Do you go the bathing suit route? You know, when your whole ensemble revolves around the perfect one piece or bikini. Do you go the classy route and rock something like a festive jumpsuit? Or do you keep things casual in your usual white tee and denim combo?

Well Rita Ora's here to give you one more idea—it's playful, edgy and ideal for any and all cool-girl types.