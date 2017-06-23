Jamie Foxx Says Dating at Age 49 Is ''Tough''

Jamie Foxx says his Hollywood status doesn't make dating at an older age any easier.
The 49-year-old actor sat down on The Graham Norton Show (via Metro) and—despite being romantically linked to Katie Holmes over the last several years—opened up about the obstacles that come with being single at this age.
"It's tough out there. I am getting older but people think I am younger," he explained on the show. "I was at a club the other night and a group of girls shouted my name. I was like, 'Hey, what's up?' and they said, 'We go to school with your daughter!' You have to be so careful."
Obviously, there are some younger girls looking for an older man, but there are also some that aren't...
"When I was asked the other day by a 20-something girl how old I was, she looked at me as though 49 was a terminal disease," Foxx laughed.
Stuart Ramson/Invision for Quaker Oats; Brennan Lashever/ABImages via AP Images
Though Foxx alludes to being single, he and Holmes have sparked romance rumors since 2013 and have occasionally been seen together in public. Most recently, they were spotted in New York having dinner and in Paris after the actor wrapped filming for Robin Hood.
The duo has never confirmed a relationship, but E! News learned last year that the notoriously private stars have been dating for years and that that is "not a secret among their friends."
In fact, last year, Real Housewives of Atlanta star and Foxx's friend Claudia Jordan seemingly confirmed the pair's relationship on Theo Von and Matt Cole Weiss' Allegedly podcast.
She originally told them, "[Jamie] is very happy with her." However, soon after, she said she "misspoke."
"I have no knowledge of Jamie with Katie at all," Jordan said. "I've never seen them together. He's never told me he's dating her."