Jamie Foxx Says Dating at Age 49 Is ''Tough''

Jamie Foxx says his Hollywood status doesn't make dating at an older age any easier.

The 49-year-old actor sat down on The Graham Norton Show (via Metro) and—despite being romantically linked to Katie Holmes over the last several years—opened up about the obstacles that come with being single at this age.

"It's tough out there. I am getting older but people think I am younger," he explained on the show. "I was at a club the other night and a group of girls shouted my name. I was like, 'Hey, what's up?' and they said, 'We go to school with your daughter!' You have to be so careful."