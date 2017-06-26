With the Fourth of July right around the corner, you're undoubtedly preparing for a day full of fireworks, friends and a whole lot of food. Regardless of where you choose to enjoy the much appreciated day off in the middle of the workweek, you can bet that there will be a lot of people sporting their best reds, whites and blues.

While we're totally here for showing off your patriotism on the holiday, we also know that it can be tricky to figure out how to make the clashing colors work in your favor.