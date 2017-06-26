Edward Berthelot/Getty Images
With the Fourth of July right around the corner, you're undoubtedly preparing for a day full of fireworks, friends and a whole lot of food. Regardless of where you choose to enjoy the much appreciated day off in the middle of the workweek, you can bet that there will be a lot of people sporting their best reds, whites and blues.
While we're totally here for showing off your patriotism on the holiday, we also know that it can be tricky to figure out how to make the clashing colors work in your favor.
Luckily, whether your plans include heading to a friend's barbeque or a night out to catch a fireworks show, we have some serious celeb style inspiration to make sure that you look like a star in your stripes.
Even if you're spending your day soaking up the sun at the beach, Taylor Swift and her (former?) squad show that you can still rock a red, white and blue look.
The Rockstar, $30
Dorsten Flat Sandal, $29.95
Steal Kourtney Kardashian's look for a cute but casual take on the patriotic trend. Trying to spot the red in this look? Opt for a bold lippy. A classic red lip is the perfect accessory.
Red Lipstick, $17
Wide-cut Blouse, $24.99
Shay Mitchell serves as the perfect outfit inspiration for a night on the town this Fourth of July. The silky blouse says sophisticated while the slightly frayed jeans give a more casual vibe. The bright red purse is the perfect addition to create a fun pop of color.
Cynthiam Boots, $129.95
There you go—cute and patriotic!
Which look will you rock this Fourth of July?