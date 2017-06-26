A Celebrity Guide to Fourth of July Style, From Day to Night

ESC: July 4th

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

With the Fourth of July right around the corner, you're undoubtedly preparing for a day full of fireworks, friends and a whole lot of food. Regardless of where you choose to enjoy the much appreciated day off in the middle of the workweek, you can bet that there will be a lot of people sporting their best reds, whites and blues.

While we're totally here for showing off your patriotism on the holiday, we also know that it can be tricky to figure out how to make the clashing colors work in your favor. 

Photos

Stars Celebrate Fourth of July 2016

Luckily, whether your plans include heading to a friend's barbeque or a night out to catch a fireworks show, we have some serious celeb style inspiration to make sure that you look like a star in your stripes.

ESC: July 4th Outfits

Instagram

Day at the Beach

Even if you're spending your day soaking up the sun at the beach, Taylor Swift and her (former?) squad show that you can still rock a red, white and blue look. 

ESC: 4th Taylor

Prive Revaux

The Rockstar, $30

ESC: 4th Taylor

Aldo

Dorsten Flat Sandal, $29.95

Article continues below

ESC: Taylor

Solid & Striped

Anne Marie One-Piece Swimsuit, $168 

ESC: Kourtney Kardashian, July 4th

CMaidana / BACKGRID

Running Around Town

Steal Kourtney Kardashian's look for a cute but casual take on the patriotic trend. Trying to spot the red in this look? Opt for a bold  lippy. A classic red lip is the perfect accessory. 

ESC: 4th Kourt

Mac

Red Lipstick, $17

Article continues below

ESC: 4th Kourt

H&M

Wide-cut Blouse, $24.99

ESC: 4th Kourt

American Eagle

AEO Vintage Hi-Rise Festival Short, $44.95 

ESC: July 4th Outfits

Instagram

Night Out

Shay Mitchell serves as the perfect outfit inspiration for a night on the town this Fourth of July. The silky blouse says sophisticated while the slightly frayed jeans give a more casual vibe. The bright red purse is the perfect addition to create a fun pop of color. 

Article continues below

ESC: 4th of July Shay

Rebecca Minkoff

Small Leather Crossbody Bag, $195

ESC: 4th of July Shay

Nordstrom

Mara Ankle Straight Leg Jeans, $198

ESC: 4th of July Shay

Steve Madden

Cynthiam Boots, $129.95 

Article continues below

There you go—cute and patriotic! 

Which look will you rock this Fourth of July? 

