It's getting hard for Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner to keep up with their parents' ongoing feud.

As the drama surrounding Caitlyn Jenner's new memoir, The Secrets of My Life, continues to divide the Kardashian family and play out on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, a source tells E! News exclusively Jenner's own daughters have grown distance from the transgender Olympian.

Our insider describes Kendall's relationship with Jenner as "very strained," revealing that the 21-year-old supermodel "rarely speaks" to her father. The source adds, "Kendall is loyal to Kris [Jenner] and has very little to do with her dad. The more time that has passed, the more she feels Caitlyn has let her down with the things she has said and with her actions."

Meanwhile, E! News has learned that Kylie is still in contact with Caitlyn, but has found herself at odds with loved ones that continue to defend Kris.