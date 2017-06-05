It's getting hard for Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner to keep up with their parents' ongoing feud.
As the drama surrounding Caitlyn Jenner's new memoir, The Secrets of My Life, continues to divide the Kardashian family and play out on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, a source tells E! News exclusively Jenner's own daughters have grown distance from the transgender Olympian.
Our insider describes Kendall's relationship with Jenner as "very strained," revealing that the 21-year-old supermodel "rarely speaks" to her father. The source adds, "Kendall is loyal to Kris [Jenner] and has very little to do with her dad. The more time that has passed, the more she feels Caitlyn has let her down with the things she has said and with her actions."
Meanwhile, E! News has learned that Kylie is still in contact with Caitlyn, but has found herself at odds with loved ones that continue to defend Kris.
The source insists, "Kylie has really made an effort not to take sides and to be supportive of Caitlyn. She really wants to have a relationship with her dad, but Caitlyn has hurt Kris tremendously and it's made it very difficult."
"With everyone in the family on Kris' side, it's hard on Kylie," the source continues. "She tries to keep it separate and doesn't want to discuss it with the rest of the family."
And despite the makeup mogul attempting to keep the peace, not having a solid bond with their dad has impacted both Kendall and Kylie negatively. "Both girls really struggle with not being close to Caitlyn," our source says. "It's left a big void in their lives to not have the father they grew up with. She was a part of their lives every single day."
Caitlyn has spoken openly about the backlash she's felt from her estranged ex-wife and stepdaughters, admitting on Australia's Today show that she hasn't spoken to Kim Kardashianin a "long time."
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
"I love Kimberly, I think she's a wonderful person," the 67-year-old admitted. "But, well, to be honest with you, I really haven't talked to her in a long time. I've kind of let everything calm down. So I kind of stay, you know, I keep my distance."
She continued, "I'm out there trying to make a difference in the world. There's a lot of drama in the Kardashian family. This is my book about my opinions on things that had happened with me and my family. Any time I express my opinion, you know, with my family, there's always challenges in doing that."
Jenner also expressed hope that her inner circle's wounds would one day heal, telling The Talk co-hosts, "[Kris and I are] not talking as much as we used to, but I'm sure that'll change when everything calms down.""
"I miss everybody," she shared. "My house is open. My relationship with some of the kids is better and with others, it's maybe a little more strained. But I think as time goes on, that'll change."
In 2015, Caitlyn first publicly revealed her intent to live as a transgender woman in a 20/20 interview with Diane Sawyer.
