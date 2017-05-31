Finding love at first sight is easier said than done.

For five seasons, loyal fans of Married at First Sight have witnessed pairs go from strangers to partners in a matter of minutes.

And before you think this is a show designed just to bring shock and awe, you may be surprised to know that a team of relationship experts work with each and every couple to ensure the relationship is more than a fling. And yes, they also work tirelessly to ensure the couples are compatible before saying "I Do."

Earlier today, news broke that Tom Wilson and Lillian Vilchez were planning to divorce after 14 months of marriage.

"Yes our marriage has ended. But a beautiful friendship has started," Tom confirmed on Instagram. "@lillyvilchez is my best friend. Love her and care about her happiness. We're still team Tillian!!"

The latest breakup has us wondering how our favorite couples are doing once cameras stopped rolling.