Married at First Sight Status Check: Who's Divorcing, Expecting and Defying the Odds

Lillian Vilchez, Tom Wilson, Married At First Sight

Karolina Wojtasik/A+E Networks

Finding love at first sight is easier said than done.

For five seasons, loyal fans of Married at First Sight have witnessed pairs go from strangers to partners in a matter of minutes.

And before you think this is a show designed just to bring shock and awe, you may be surprised to know that a team of relationship experts work with each and every couple to ensure the relationship is more than a fling. And yes, they also work tirelessly to ensure the couples are compatible before saying "I Do."

Earlier today, news broke that Tom Wilson and Lillian Vilchez were planning to divorce after 14 months of marriage.

"Yes our marriage has ended. But a beautiful friendship has started," Tom confirmed on Instagram.  "@lillyvilchez is my best friend. Love her and care about her happiness. We're still team Tillian!!"

The latest breakup has us wondering how our favorite couples are doing once cameras stopped rolling.

Jason Carrion, Cortney Hendrix, Married At First Sight

FYI

Jason Carrion & Cortney Hendrix

Finale Status: Together 

Current Status: Married 

Doug Hehner, Jamie Otis, Married At First Sight

A+E Networks

Doug Hehner & Jamie Otis

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Married and Expecting 

Monet Bell, Vaughn Copland, Married At First Sight

A+E Networks

Monet Bell & Vaughn Copland

Finale Status: Separated 

Current Status: Divorced

Jaclyn Methuen, Ryan Ranellone, Married At First Sight

A+E Networks

Jaclyn Methuen & Ryan Ranellone

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced

Davina Kullar, Sean Varricchio, Married At First Sight

A+E Networks

Davina Kullar & Sean Varricchio

Finale Status: Separated

Current Status: Divorced 

Ryan De Nino, Jessica Castro, Married At First Sight

A+E Networks

Ryan De Nino & Jessica Castro

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced after Jessica filed a restraining order

Ashley Doherty, David Norton, Married At First Sight

Zach Dilgard\/A+E Networks

Ashley Doherty & David Norton

Finale Status: Separated

Current Status: Divorced

Samantha Role, Neil Bowlus, Married At First Sight

Zach Dilgard\/A+E Networks

Samantha Role & Neil Bowlus

Finale Status: Separated

Current Status: Divorced

Vanessa Nelson, Tres Russell, Married At First Sight

A+E Networks

Vanessa Nelson & Tres Russell

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced 

Lillian Vilchez, Tom Wilson, Married At First Sight

Karolina Wojtasik\/A+E Networks

Lillian Vilchez & Tom Wilson

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced after 14 months of marriage 

Heather Seidel, Derek Schwartz, Married At First Sight

Karolina Wojtasik\/A+E Networks

Heather Seidel & Derek Schwartz

Finale Status: Separated

Current Status: Divorced

Sonia Granados, Nick Pendergrast, Married At First Sight

Karolina Wojtasik\/A+E Networks

Sonia Granados & Nick Pendergrast

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced 

Cody Knapek, Danielle DeGroot, Married At First Sight

Karolina Wojtasik\/A+E Networks

Cody Knapek & Danielle DeGroot

Finale Status: TBD

Current Status: Together 

Sheila Downs, Nate Duhon, Married at First Sight

Karolina Wojtasik\/A+E Networks

Sheila Downs & Nate Duhon

Finale Status: TBD

Current Status: Together 

Ashley Petta, Anthony DAmico, Married At First Sight

Karolina Wojtasik\/A+E Networks

Ashley Petta & Anthony D'Amico

Finale Status: TBD

Current Status: Together 

When it comes to Tom and Lillian's relationship, a source assures to E! News that the couple did everything possible to save their marriage.

"Married at First Sight experts stepped in for counseling throughout the last few months, the couple sought out their own personal marriage counseling but it became clear that although they are best friends their marriage was not salvageable," our insider shared. "The two are just asking for privacy as they heal and find closure."

Will the three couples sharing their love story this season be more successful? We'll just have to keep watching.  

Married at First Sight airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on Lifetime.

People was first to report today's divorce news. 

