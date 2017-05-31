Kim Kardashian is on Kris Jenner's side.

After finally reading Caitlyn Jenner's memoir The Secrets of My Life, Kim explains to Kourtney Kardashian why she now understands their mom's point of view in this scene from Sunday's upcoming episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

"Did you read the whole thing?" Kourtney wonders. "Cause I was thinking, is mom exaggerating and making it a big deal?"

Kim admits that's what she also thought at first before sharing her interpretation of the book. "[Caitlyn's] so angry at mom, like for no reason," she reveals. "It was like, 'I didn't speak to my sister because of Kris. I didn't see my kids because of Kris.' Like, grow up and say, 'I didn't call my kids!'"