Kylie Jenner's Bike Shorts Are Now $70

by Raleigh Burgan |

ESC: Kylie Jenner

If there were ever a time to try and pull off this look, it's now.

The exact P.E Nation bike shorts (that were $100, now $70) Kylie Jenner wore out in West Hollywood, CA one day are officially on sale. So what are you waiting for? Hit 'add to cart'.

Whether you're down to recreate the full look (black sports bra-esque bralette, black Yeezy sneakers, sunnies and mixed metal jewelry) or you prefer to be a little more covered up when you're not sweating it out at the gym, there's an undeniable comfort to the bottoms.

If you're seeing this too late and the shorts are already sold out, don't freak. We've rounded up countless (discounted) solutions to this issue—keep scrolling to see them all.

Shop the Look

ESC: Bike Shorts

Paco Rabanne

Long Trim Shorts, Was: $96, Now: $68

ESC: Bike Shorts

Lucas Hugh

Pro Cycle Stretch Shorts, Was: $299, Now: $150

ESC: Bike Shorts

Out From Under

Fishnet Seamless Bike Short, Was: $18, Now: $15

ESC: Bike Shorts

Laain

Stretch-Jersey Shorts, Was: $185, Now: $84

ESC: Bike Shorts

Live the Process

Floral-Print Stretch-Supplex Shorts, Was: $110, Now: $50

ESC: Bike Shorts

Danskin

Essentials 7" Bike Short, Was: $24, Now: $20

ESC: Bike Shorts

The Upside

NYC Stretch-Jersey Leggings, Was: $105, Now: $74

ESC: Bike Shorts

Adidas by Stella McCartney

Climaheat Stretch-Jersey Shorts, Was: $95, Now: $51

ESC: Bike Shorts

Marika

Ellie Performance Slim Bike, Was: $40, Now: $17

ESC: Bike Shorts

Yummie by Heather Thomson

Cheryl Stretch-Jersey Shorts, Was: $68, Now: $41

ESC: Bike Shorts

No Ka'oi

Paku Color-Block Stretch-Jersey Shorts, Was: $136, Now: $61

ESC: Bike Shorts

Nike

Logo Print Shorts, Was: $36, Now: $30

There you have it...

a Kylie-inspired outfit perfect for summer.

