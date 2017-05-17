Chris Harrison is the first to admit he develops special bonds with Bachelor Nation contestants, so when another couple calls it quits, he's never happy.

The latest pair from The Bachelor to call off their engagement is Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell, who announced their separation after just over a year together earlier this week. Sources tell E! News the split was a long-time coming, but that didn't stop the ABC series' host from expressing shock when he found out during a recent radio appearance.

To find out how Harrison felt about Ben and Lauren's relationship, plus five more reactions from Bachelor and Bachelorette breakups over the years, scroll down: