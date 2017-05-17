Like Beyoncé, Jennifer Lawrence ain't sorry.

The actress visited the Beverly Hills Club in Vienna, Austria, Apr. 27, while in town to film the spy thriller Red Sparrow. Radar Online published a video from the strip club Wednesday, with an eyewitness claiming Lawrence "seemed drunk," adding that she was "crawling on all fours around the stage." At one point in the night, she "lost her blouse" and was dancing in "just a bra."

Tired of the lies, Lawrence issued a cheeky statement via Facebook Wednesday.

"Look, nobody wants to be reminded that they tried to dance on a stripper pole by the internet. It was one of my best friend's birthdays and I dropped my paranoia guard for one second to have fun," the actress wrote. "I'm not going to apologize, I had a BLAST that night." Lawrence clarified that she was wearing an Alexander Wang top—"not a bra"—"and I'm not gonna lie, I think my dancing's pretty good. Even with no core strength."

A master class in sass, courtesy of J.Law.