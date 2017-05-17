Andrew Lipovsky/NBC
Like Beyoncé, Jennifer Lawrence ain't sorry.
The actress visited the Beverly Hills Club in Vienna, Austria, Apr. 27, while in town to film the spy thriller Red Sparrow. Radar Online published a video from the strip club Wednesday, with an eyewitness claiming Lawrence "seemed drunk," adding that she was "crawling on all fours around the stage." At one point in the night, she "lost her blouse" and was dancing in "just a bra."
Tired of the lies, Lawrence issued a cheeky statement via Facebook Wednesday.
"Look, nobody wants to be reminded that they tried to dance on a stripper pole by the internet. It was one of my best friend's birthdays and I dropped my paranoia guard for one second to have fun," the actress wrote. "I'm not going to apologize, I had a BLAST that night." Lawrence clarified that she was wearing an Alexander Wang top—"not a bra"—"and I'm not gonna lie, I think my dancing's pretty good. Even with no core strength."
A master class in sass, courtesy of J.Law.
The actress has been wary about things like this. And who can blame her?
Lawrence's private photos were hacked and distributed without her consent in 2014. "Just because I'm a public figure, just because I'm an actress, does not mean that I asked for this. It does not mean that it comes with the territory," the Academy Award-winning actress told Vanity Fair a few months later. "It's my body, and it should be my choice, and the fact that it is not my choice is absolutely disgusting. I can't believe that we even live in that kind of world."
The actress refused to apologize for the photos, which were meant for Nicholas Hoult's eyes only. "It is not a scandal. It is a sex crime," she argued. "It is a sexual violation. It's disgusting."
Lawrence, who feared her career would be over after the hacking, added, "Anybody who looked at those pictures, you're perpetuating a sexual offense. You should cower with shame."