Happy Mother's Day, new moms!

Hoda Kotb and many other celebs who welcomed their first child over the past year celebrated their best Mother's Day ever Sunday.

The Today show co-host had announced via phone on Today in February that she had adopted her first child, daughter Haley Joy, on Valentine's Day. On Sunday, she posted on her Instagram page a photo of her own mother cuddling a sleeping Haley while sitting on a couch.

"Happy Mother's Day! May u spend yours in your jammies like My mom and my little girl," Kotb wrote.

Kotb's daughter made her television debut Friday on her mom's show.

"Can I just say one thing? I'm holding my baby girl on Mother's Day weekend," Kotb said, her voice filled with emotion.

"Haley, do you know you have the best mom in the world?" co-host Savannah Guthrie asked as their colleagues flocked to the child.