Happy Mother's Day, new moms!
Hoda Kotb and many other celebs who welcomed their first child over the past year celebrated their best Mother's Day ever Sunday.
The Today show co-host had announced via phone on Today in February that she had adopted her first child, daughter Haley Joy, on Valentine's Day. On Sunday, she posted on her Instagram page a photo of her own mother cuddling a sleeping Haley while sitting on a couch.
"Happy Mother's Day! May u spend yours in your jammies like My mom and my little girl," Kotb wrote.
Kotb's daughter made her television debut Friday on her mom's show.
"Can I just say one thing? I'm holding my baby girl on Mother's Day weekend," Kotb said, her voice filled with emotion.
"Haley, do you know you have the best mom in the world?" co-host Savannah Guthrie asked as their colleagues flocked to the child.
Christian Serratos, who plays Rosita on The Walking Dead, debuted her new baby on Mother's Day. It was confirmed earlier this year she was expecting her first child.
Total Divas star Brie Bella and fellow WWE performer Daniel Bryan welcomed their first child, daughter Birdie, last Tuesday.
"I still can't stop staring at her," Bella wrote on Instagram Saturday, alongside a photo of her holding the baby while sitting on a hospital bed. "Truly the greatest gift you could ever receive. I thank the Lord so much for this precious little angel. I'm so happy I get to go home now but I couldn't have done it with all the nurses this week. They are true rock stars and they taught me so much. Thank you all ♥ #nursesweek and I can't believe I get to celebrate Mother's Day tomorrow as a Mom."
Thomas Rhett posted a photo of his pregnant wife Lauren and their newly adopted 18-month-old daughter Willa.
"Babe.. not only are you the hottest mom you are the sweetest, funniest most kind hearted human being that I know," he wrote on Instagram. "I know you didn't plan on marrying a singer when you were sitting in your 3rd grade class room but I'm so glad you did. I couldn't imagine my life without you. Seriously you know how lost I get when you are gone for 2 weeks�� I love you so much and happy 1st Mother's Day. You already are a rock star at being a mom. You + me+ Willa."
Dancing With the Stars pros Peta Murgatroyd shares four-month-old son Shai with co-star and fiancé Maksim Chmerkovskiy. He posted a photo of her with their boy on Instagram, writing, "Happy 1st official Mother's Day my love."
Other new moms celebrating their first Mother's Day include Janet Jackson, who welcomed son Eissa with now-ex Wissam Al Mana several months ago, Amanda Seyfried, who gave birth to her and husband Thomas Sadoski's daughter in March—soon after they eloped, Cheryl Cole, who welcomed son Bear withLiam Payne that month, and Irina Shayk, who gave birth to her and Bradley Cooper's daughter Lea in April.