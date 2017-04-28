Felipe Ramales / Splash News
Felipe Ramales / Splash News
This week called for risk-taking trends and a whole lot of florals. (It's finally spring, after all.)
There aren't too many people that can rock an orange-y brown from head-to-toe, especially in sheer. Of course though, not many people are as daringly chic as Emma Roberts.
Starting off the week strong, the actress was spotted in a translucent floral dress from Coach's fall 2017 collection atop a Fleur du Mal body suit and Malone Souliers lace-up shoes.
The idea of a see-through dress can sound scary, but if you choose a style with a print (such as the floral designs in Robert's dress), the piece can feel a bit less bare. Plus, if a bodysuit isn't giving you the coverage you want, a slip can always do the job just as well.
TheImageDirect.com
Then there's Olivia Munn, whose legs could make a statement of their own. Although her thigh-high boots may seem like the winning piece of the look, it was the A-lister's mid-length coat that really caught our eye. As proven by Munn, the jacket is a versatile staple that can go with just about anything during those transitioning months from spring to summer. So, throw it over shorts and a tee or fun dress and you're good to go.
MANGO Lapels Wool Coat, $120
Splash News
On Wednesday, Emily Ratajkowski's DKNY monochrome outfit epitomized springtime fashion. If you're going for a subtle and minimal-colored ensemble like this It Girl, then metallic shoes are the perfect way to add some pop to your appearance this season. In this case, the supermodel's shiny sneakers added some edge and texture to the style without overpowering the entire look.
Gardiner Anderson/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
The week would be incomplete without Rita Ora's cutting-edge style. Walking through the streets of New York, the star mixed and matched items to create an ultra-chic look. As we all know, attire could not be complete without some accessories, and Rita's statement earrings do just that. Hoop earrings have been back for a while now, but that doesn't make them any less relevant. Whether you decide to go as big as the star's or size down a bit, they add a playful and retro vibe to your look all while complementing the frame of your face.
GAMR/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES
Finishing off the week fresh and flirty, Sofia Vergara was glowing in a pastel-colored floral dress and Alaia embellished suede sandals. The Modern Family actress' matching Alaia tote, however, is the staple you'll want in your closet. The fair-colored bag brightens up your look for any occasion and is the perfect size to carry around all essentials. Plus, the cut-out design of the accessory creates a light and playful aesthetic to match spring time style.
Which trend would you try? Let us know in the comments below!