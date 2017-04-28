This week called for risk-taking trends and a whole lot of florals. (It's finally spring, after all.)

There aren't too many people that can rock an orange-y brown from head-to-toe, especially in sheer. Of course though, not many people are as daringly chic as Emma Roberts.

Starting off the week strong, the actress was spotted in a translucent floral dress from Coach's fall 2017 collection atop a Fleur du Mal body suit and Malone Souliers lace-up shoes.

The idea of a see-through dress can sound scary, but if you choose a style with a print (such as the floral designs in Robert's dress), the piece can feel a bit less bare. Plus, if a bodysuit isn't giving you the coverage you want, a slip can always do the job just as well.