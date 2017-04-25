Brie Larson will be the first to admit that sometimes you just need a friend (or a few friends) to help you get through this wild ride we call life.

The 27-year-old actress covers the latest issue of Vanity Fair and admits that she felt like she was losing her grip on the world until people like Emma Stone and Jennifer Lawrence—who are now two of her closest friends—entered her life.

The moment came as Larson was busy promoting Room, feeling isolated in the nonstop chatter around the film and her role in it. "I felt lonely and bad sometimes," she told the publication. "I was embarrassed to keep talking about myself."

Cue Stone and Lawrence.