Brie Larson will be the first to admit that sometimes you just need a friend (or a few friends) to help you get through this wild ride we call life.
The 27-year-old actress covers the latest issue of Vanity Fair and admits that she felt like she was losing her grip on the world until people like Emma Stone and Jennifer Lawrence—who are now two of her closest friends—entered her life.
The moment came as Larson was busy promoting Room, feeling isolated in the nonstop chatter around the film and her role in it. "I felt lonely and bad sometimes," she told the publication. "I was embarrassed to keep talking about myself."
Cue Stone and Lawrence.
"Emma wrote this beautiful e-mail out of nowhere, and then one day Jen sent me a text message after she saw Room, and we started talking,"
Larson recalled, revealing that the text ended up turning into a group support message with Lena Dunham and Amy Schumer.
"That [group of friends] saved my life," Larson admitted. "I was able to talk with them about everything that was going on in my life, and it was with people who had been through it before and are also hilarious."
She continued, "That support and acceptance was everything. I was home-schooled, so I didn't have friends that had the same interests as me, and I found it to be absolutely incredible."
Most recently, Stone and Larson have bonded over back-to-back Best Actress Oscar wins—Larson for her role in Room in 2016 and Stone for her role in La La Land this year.
When Larson was up for the esteemed award, Stone made it a point to find her before the 2016 ceremony in order to give her a book called I Can Fly, an elephant totem for her purse and a good-luck card. "It's those little things," Larson recalled of the sweet gesture.
The kindness was reciprocated when Stone took home the Oscar earlier this year. Larson took to Instagram to share a photo of the two women hugging and wrote, "You know what's better than winning? Watching your friends win. @theacademy."
Meeting empowering women like Stone and Lawrence is likely one of the reasons Larson decided to take on Marvel Studio's first female-lead movie as Captain Marvel—a decision that didn't come easy.
"It took me a really long time," she told VF about taking the role. "I had to sit with myself, think about my life and what I want out of it. Ultimately, I couldn't deny the fact that this movie is everything I care about, everything that's progressive and important and meaningful, and a symbol I wished I would've had growing up. I really, really feel like it's worth it if it can bring understanding and confidence to young women—I'll do it."
Larson said Marvel Studios has welcomed her ideas and opinions for the character as well.
"They've been very open to hearing my thoughts and my take on it, which has been great," she said. "I think that's why they cast me: I have a lot of similarities to this character, and they want me to bring that into the movie."
Two strong, independent women breaking the mold of gender stereotypes in their two worlds? Yeah, we think Larson definitely has a hand on that.
