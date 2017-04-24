How Amber Heard Rebounded After Her Tangled Divorce From Johnny Depp

After a complicated divorce from Johnny Depp nearly a year ago, Amber Heard is coming out the other side.

Around this time last year, the 31-year-old actress was at the center of a highly publicized split from her husband of a year. However, the public barely suspected trouble in paradise until the Aquaman star filed for divorce citing "irreconcilable differences" and, two days later, was granted a domestic violence restraining order against Depp.

"She did what she had to do to protect herself," a source told E! News at the time. "It wasn't an easy decision, but this is the truth. It was very hard for her."

By August 2016, the exes had settled out of court for a reported $7 million, which Heard donated to the ACLU and Children's Hospital of Los Angeles. While it would take nearly five more months for the divorce to be legally finalized in January, Heard was already moving on with her life and away from the drama that plagued her.